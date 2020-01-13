A man took the same selfie for 20 years, and he put the results into one incredible video

Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
A few randomly chosen photos of the photographer Noah Kalina, who took selfies every day for 20 years.

Noah Kalina
  • Starting on January 11, 2000, photographer Noah Kalina took a self portrait every day for 20 years.
  • He started the project years before the concept of a “selfie” even existed. It was just called a self portrait back then, and he used cameras with flippable viewfinders so he could see himself before snapping each photo.
  • Kalina only missed 27 out of 7,305 days, and a handful of images from August 2003 were lost in a hard drive crash.
  • After 20 years, Kalina cut the whole archive – some 7,263 photos in all – into an incredible video. The project is known as “Everyday.” Check out the video below!
