Sammi Cheng breaks silence on Andy Hui’s affair, says it is an ‘important lesson’ in their marriage

After a trying few days, Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng has spoken up about her marriage with Andy Hui.
Earlier this week, 51-year-old Hui admitted to cheating on his wife with actress Jacqueline Wong, 30, after a leaked video showed them behaving intimately in a cab.
Hui had held an emotional press conference on Tuesday (April 16), and announced his singing and acting career would be temporarily be put on hold.
In a new Instagram post on Thursday (April 18), 46-year-old Cheng revealed that she and Hui had talked about the issue.
Calling it an “important lesson” in their marriage, Cheng wrote: “This is a lesson for husband and wife, and a lesson to learn from for the future of our marriage,” Cheng wrote.
“In a marriage, apart from giving each other happiness and warmth, there is also the parties’ mistakes and forgiveness towards each other,” she wrote.
Cheng, who married Hui in 2013 after a 21-year on-and-off relationship, also wrote: “Happiness is not a series of good things that go your way. There are also trials along the way, and experiencing highs and lows together.”
Cheng added that she and Hui have found help through praying together.
“Today, the burden on my shoulders seems a lot lighter,” she said.
“I only hope for everything to subside, and for things to return to peace and quiet,” she added.
這次 ,是我們婚姻中共同重要的一課。這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課, 也是往後婚姻路上學習到的一課. 我們在婚姻中走進更深處, 婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒. 人誰無過是老生常談,但事實確是如此啊。 在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點, 在婚姻歴煉中, 我深信經歷和教訓一定會幫助重回正軌, 生命更會更生. 這期間在我們彼此都最難捱的時刻, 握著手一起祈禱, 對我們的幫助極大. 今天, 肩上的重擔彷彿輕了很多. 只願一切快平息, 回歸平靜. 最後摯誠請求各大傳媒不要再等候和追訪我年紀老邁行動不便的父母. 沒有更多想表達了,今天以後,就只向前看, 在時間的見證中,繼續一步步前行. ❤️