Sammi Cheng breaks silence on Andy Hui’s affair, says it is an ‘important lesson’ in their marriage

Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui in happier times. Instagram/Sammi Cheng

After a trying few days, Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng has spoken up about her marriage with Andy Hui.

Earlier this week, 51-year-old Hui admitted to cheating on his wife with actress Jacqueline Wong, 30, after a leaked video showed them behaving intimately in a cab.

Hui had held an emotional press conference on Tuesday (April 16), and announced his singing and acting career would be temporarily be put on hold.

In a new Instagram post on Thursday (April 18), 46-year-old Cheng revealed that she and Hui had talked about the issue.

Calling it an “important lesson” in their marriage, Cheng wrote: “This is a lesson for husband and wife, and a lesson to learn from for the future of our marriage,” Cheng wrote.

“In a marriage, apart from giving each other happiness and warmth, there is also the parties’ mistakes and forgiveness towards each other,” she wrote.

Cheng, who married Hui in 2013 after a 21-year on-and-off relationship, also wrote: “Happiness is not a series of good things that go your way. There are also trials along the way, and experiencing highs and lows together.”

Cheng added that she and Hui have found help through praying together.

“Today, the burden on my shoulders seems a lot lighter,” she said.

“I only hope for everything to subside, and for things to return to peace and quiet,” she added.