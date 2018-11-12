Here’s everything you need to know about Sam’s Club’s plans for Black Friday

- source
- Sam’s Club will open its doors to Black Friday shoppers at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 23.
- Online deals will kick off at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
- The warehouse retailer has already listed deals on high-ticket products.
Sam’s Club members can take advantage of in-store Black Friday deals starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 23.
But early-bird shoppers and night-owl internet surfers alike also have the opportunity to shop on the Walmart-owned retailer’s website for deals before that. Black Friday sales will launch on Sam’s Club’s website starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
The warehouse club’s Black Friday ad currently boasts deals on products like Roombas, PlayStations, Xboxes, cameras, digital toothbrushes, and diamond earrings.
Sam’s Club advised members to check back on November 22 to see event pricing. A notice on the company’s website also said that “some items may not be available until then.” The catalog also noted that these special event prices will only be available from November 22 to November 25.
