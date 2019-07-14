6 perks you can get as a car owner at Sam’s Club

source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sam’s Club offers several surprising goods and services for car owners.

Car owners can buy a new car through Sam’s Club and have their tires installed, among other advantages.

Most people go to Sam’s Club looking for big savings on bulk products like printer paper, cases of soda, gallons of detergent. Others go for low prices on appliances, outdoor furniture, bedding, and more.

Some people, however, turn to Sam’s Club when it’s time for a new car.

Sam’s Club offers car owners a number of benefits, including both savings and services. Whether you are buying automotive accessories or replacement parts from one of their stores or you are working with a partnered car dealership, when you work with Sam’s Club, your purchases are backed by the company’s guarantee of your satisfaction.

If you are already a Sam’s Club member, you stand to save a good deal of cash on various car parts, products, and services by sticking with the club.

Here are six perks you can get as a car owner at Sam’s Club.

Instant savings on tires

source Getty Images

If you buy a full set of four tires from Sam’s Club, you can save a good deal of cash. Sam’s Club offers $70 off a set of Michelin tires and $80 off Pirelli, Goodyear, and BFGoodrich tire sets. And you can order your tires online even if you’re not a member, but note that nonmembers will pay more.

Tire installation

source Shutterstock/Welcomia

Those tires you ordered online? The ones you saved $80 bucks on? You can go to Sam’s Club to have them installed on your car. And it will even take your old tires and properly dispose of them for you.

Competitive pricing on rental cars

Sam’s Club members can get excellent prices on rental cars from four major companies, Enterprise, Hertz, Dollar, and National. Just book your car through the Sam’s Club rental car portal, which is an easy interface where you punch in travel dates and location, and it shows you the best prices available on a variety of vehicles.

A huge variety of car parts and accessories

From car batteries to floor mats to bike racks to sun shades, Sam’s Club offers dozens of different products for vehicles. Some are necessities, like batteries, while others are simply good to have on hand, like a device that can jump a dead battery.

A car-buying program that guarantees great rates and no hassles

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Sam’s Club’s car buying program, the TrueCar Auto Buying Program, links club members looking for a car with a network of dealerships Sam’s Club has vetted and trusts. These dealers offer members better prices than sellers outside the network, and the prices are fixed, so there’s no haggling involved.

Savings on car repairs

If you buy a vehicle via a Sam’s Club’s network dealer and then report the purchase to Sam’s Club, you can enjoy up to $2000 of credit in the form of discounts on repairs and deductible reimbursement.