9 of the best car parts and accessories you can buy at Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is a surprisingly good place to buy car accessories.

Car owners at Sam’s Club can buy products like motor oil, car batteries, and even a set of four tires.

Sam’s Club is known for its bulk groceries and home goods, but it’s a surprisingly good place for car accessories, too.

Both members and non-members of Sam’s Club can enjoy significant savings on car parts and accessories at the retailer, with products like car batteries, motor oil, and even a set of four tires available for purchase.

Often, the cost of a year’s membership – which is $45 for a basic membership or $100 yearly for a Plus membership with additional benefits – will be offset by a single auto accessory purchase.

With that in mind, here are nine of the best car parts and accessories you can find at Sam’s Club.

Tires for up to $80 off standard retail prices

If you buy a full set of Goodyear, BFGoodrich, or Pirelli tires from Sam’s Club, you can save $80 off the purchase price. And you’ll save $70 with a set of four Michelin tires. Sam’s Club offers tires from eight other brands as well, and its techs install them for you at the tire shop.

You can order your tires online even if you’re not a Sam’s Club member, but note nonmembers will pay extra.

Car, truck, and golf cart batteries

Sam’s Club sells automobile batteries for as little as $85.49. It also sells specialty batteries for golf carts. Just note that the only brand Sam’s Club carries is Duracell.

Motor oil

Sam’s Club offers more than two dozen varieties of motor oil, including oils intended for use in smaller engines, like that of a lawnmower. It also sells antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, and many other liquids a vehicle needs for proper operation.

GPS devices that can help you avoid traffic

Many cars these days have GPS built in. If yours is not one of them, Sam’s Club has your back with several different GPS devices, including a unit with real-time traffic monitoring and roadway hazard warning capabilities.

External cargo racks

Need more cargo capacity? As long as your truck, van, SUV, or car has a hitch attachment in place, Sam’s Club has multiple cargo racks that connect in seconds, offering significantly more hauling capacity.

Weatherproof floor mats

With a trim-to-fit auto floor mat from Sam’s Club, you can create a customized all-weather mat that will protect the flooring of your car against dirt, fuel and oil, moisture, salt, sand, and so on, and that you can clean simply by hosing off.

Armor All that can protect the interior of your car

Coating the interior of your vehicle with Armor All can stop the fading caused by UV light and exposure to temperature extremes. And Sam’s Club sells Armor All by the gallon. Actually, make that gallons – the store sells a four-pack for $128.

Garage furniture and accessories

Sam’s Club carries multiple options for shelving, cabinets, flooring, and organization systems that can make your garage optimized for car care and maintenance, and that can remove clutter and keep your garage clean and organized.

A power station that jump starts dead batteries

Sam’s Club offers the Stanley Fatmax 1000 Peak Amp power station for $70. This machine can jump-start a dead battery, inflate flat tires, and generally get you out of what might otherwise be a rough situation.