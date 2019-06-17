Sam’s Club is now selling a 12-pack of pickle slices in snack pouches so you can take them on the go

caption OH SNAP! Dilly Bites are now available for $8.98 at Sam’s Club. source Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is now selling multipacks of pickle snack pouches for $8.98.

The OH SNAP! Dilly Bites would be ideal on-the-go snacks for pickle lovers.

Sam’s Club is the latest retailer to jump on the recent pickle trend, with other retailers selling pickle-flavored chips, popcorn, and juice.

Sam’s Club is now selling a giant box of pickle snack pouches that would be ideal for on-the-go snacking, making it the latest chain to join the slew of companies offering trendy, pickle-centric products. Pickle-loving Sam’s Club members canbuy a 12-pack of OH SNAP! Dilly Bites from the major US retailer for $8.98.

The kosher dill pickle slices have no added brine, “so there’s less mess,” according to the manufacturer’s website. The pickle snacks are also seasoned with garlic and have a shelf life of around four months, according to OH SNAP!’s website. Additionally, the Dilly Bites are vegan, sugar-free, non-GMO, fat-free, and gluten-free.

caption OH SNAP! Dilly Bites. source Sam’s Club

Some pickle-lovers have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about the snack packs.

These Oh Snap Dilly Bites are BUSSING ???????????????? — bee ???? (@_coffyncream) April 24, 2019

Racking up on them OH SNAP dilly bites tomorrow! #IssaMust — Felicia De'Anna (@20DaRealist07) April 9, 2019

I want nothing more in life than a constant supply of Oh Snap! Dilly Pickle Bites — ALIVE GIRL (@emmatrapp_) February 26, 2019

Other companies have also jumped on the pickle trend lately

White Castle added fried pickles to its menu in April, and pickle-centric products such as Sonic’s pickle juice slushies, Trader Joe’s pickle-flavored popcorn, and Vlasic’s crispy pickle chips have all taken the internet – and consumers’ taste buds – by storm. There are even restaurants that offer items like pickle split ice cream sundaes and sandwiches served in giant pickles on the menu.

You can also buy pickle juice by the gallon and a huge, inflatable pickle-shaped pool float, without which no pool party would be complete.