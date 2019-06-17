Sam’s Club is now selling a 12-pack of pickle slices in snack pouches so you can take them on the go

- source
- Sam’s Club
- Sam’s Club is now selling multipacks of pickle snack pouches for $8.98.
- The OH SNAP! Dilly Bites would be ideal on-the-go snacks for pickle lovers.
- Sam’s Club is the latest retailer to jump on the recent pickle trend, with other retailers selling pickle-flavored chips, popcorn, and juice.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Sam’s Club is now selling a giant box of pickle snack pouches that would be ideal for on-the-go snacking, making it the latest chain to join the slew of companies offering trendy, pickle-centric products. Pickle-loving Sam’s Club members canbuy a 12-pack of OH SNAP! Dilly Bites from the major US retailer for $8.98.
The kosher dill pickle slices have no added brine, “so there’s less mess,” according to the manufacturer’s website. The pickle snacks are also seasoned with garlic and have a shelf life of around four months, according to OH SNAP!’s website. Additionally, the Dilly Bites are vegan, sugar-free, non-GMO, fat-free, and gluten-free.
- source
- Sam’s Club
Some pickle-lovers have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about the snack packs.
These Oh Snap Dilly Bites are BUSSING ????????????????
— bee ???? (@_coffyncream) April 24, 2019
Racking up on them OH SNAP dilly bites tomorrow! #IssaMust
— Felicia De'Anna (@20DaRealist07) April 9, 2019
I want nothing more in life than a constant supply of Oh Snap! Dilly Pickle Bites
— ALIVE GIRL (@emmatrapp_) February 26, 2019
Other companies have also jumped on the pickle trend lately
White Castle added fried pickles to its menu in April, and pickle-centric products such as Sonic’s pickle juice slushies, Trader Joe’s pickle-flavored popcorn, and Vlasic’s crispy pickle chips have all taken the internet – and consumers’ taste buds – by storm. There are even restaurants that offer items like pickle split ice cream sundaes and sandwiches served in giant pickles on the menu.
Read more: A deli serves all of its sandwiches in giant pickles instead of slices of bread
You can also buy pickle juice by the gallon and a huge, inflatable pickle-shaped pool float, without which no pool party would be complete.