8 unexpected tech products you can buy at Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club offers a wide selection of tech products, from TVs to video game consoles to a motion-sensor trash can.

We asked retail experts to round up some of the most unexpected pieces of technology available at Sam’s Club.

Sam’s Club probably isn’t the first place you think of for tech products.

But the famous warehouse chain has a surprising inventory of gadgets, from gigantic TVs to video game consoles to even a smart trash can.

We asked retail experts to list some of their favorite pieces of technology available at Sam’s Club, both in stores and online. And don’t worry – you don’t need to be a Sam’s Club member to buy some of them.

Here are eight unexpected tech products you can buy at Sam’s Club.

SimpliSafe wireless home security system

Not only is this a useful and unique buy, but Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at coupon site RetailMeNot, singled out this home security system because it’s being offered at $100 off the retail price through June 30.

The affordable security system is designed to detect human body heat, meaning it won’t go off when your pets go in and out. It also offers protection from power outages since it can operate for 24 hours after a power failure. Plus, this surveillance system doesn’t rely on a landline, so burglars can’t disable your security system by cutting the phone line.

HP 15.6″ HD notebook

This HP notebook retails at $549, but is available on the Sam’s Club website for under $350 through June 23.

It’s one of several products tagged under the retailer’s Tech Savings section.

“I always recommend checking the Tech Savings section of the Sam’s Club website if you’re buying online,” Skirboll said. “This section houses eligible tech items that have a temporary price reduction, usually very short in duration, so you’ll want to scoop these deals while they’re hot.”

This HP model doesn’t have the most amazing processor, and it’s low on bells and whistles, but it has a solid battery life, making it a great option for anyone not looking to load their laptop with data and downloads.

VIZIO E-Series 70″ Class

“You might be surprised to hear that TV’s can be a money-saving category at Sam’s Club,” shopping consultant Trae Bodge told Business Insider.

A standout right now for summer Netflix-and-chill sessions is the Vizio E-Series 70″ Class. It’s slightly cheaper at Sam’s Club than at competitors like Best Buy, and measures a whopping 70 inches. The TV comes with lots of features including voice controls via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Video game consoles

According to Bodge, video game consoles are competitively priced at Sam’s Club, so if you’re a member, it’s definitely worth a look. But she emphasized that it’s important to always do your homework first and compare prices elsewhere before purchasing.

“Like with TVs, certain times of the year are better for electronics than others. July tends to be good, with its ‘Black Friday in July’ sales,” she said, adding that August, September, and Black Friday weekend were also good times to buy consoles.

Apple Watch Series 4

Many people buy Apple products at Apple stores because the brand isn’t known for discounts, but you don’t need to trek to a branded store to try out one of their smart watches. Sam’s Club stocks a number of Apple products, among them the Apple Watch Series 4.

The newest model is over 30% larger, has 50% louder speakers, is swim-proof, has a built-in electrical heart sensor, has fall detection and Emergency SOS, and a long list of other features. Plus, you can use Siri and listen to Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

Jetson Element folding electric scooter

It might not give you the calf-building workout a regular bike will, but there’s no competing with this electric scooter when it comes to speed and convenience.

This Jetson scooter, which can reach 15 mph, is totally electrically powered via a concealed rechargeable lithium-ion battery and features an LED stem light and taillight for increased visibility.

There’s also an LED display that shows battery life and selected speed mode. Plus, it’s lightweight and easy to fold, so you can conveniently take it with you everywhere.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi in-wall power outlet

Like all Kasa products, these smart outlets look and perform great. You can use them to control up to two devices in your home from anywhere since the in-wall outlets are connected to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi.

The outlets are easy to install and set up (they replace the existing sockets) and they’re compatible with most smart home controllers. The outlets can be useful for many things, like charging items on a schedule or turning things on and off with hidden or hard-to-reach cords.

Basically, it’s one of those tech items that you’ll never know how you lived without once you get it.

iTouchless SoftStep no-hands trash can

This durable trash can might look glossy, but it has a fingerprint-resistant finish. Not that it matters, because for the most part, you won’t actually need to touch it to use it.

Instead, it features no-hands technology via motion sensors, meaning you can keep your waste contained under a lid without having to open and close it manually. You’ll literally never need to touch your trash can besides when you’re changing the bag, which allows for maximum convenience with minimal spreading of bacteria and grime.