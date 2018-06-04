Samsonite’s disgraced ex-CEO Ramesh Tainwala padded his resume and faked doctorate degree

Kyle Gendreau (left) has replaced Ramesh Tainwala (second from right) as Samsonite’s new chief executive officer. Reuters

Ex-CEO of Samsonite, Ramesh Tainwala, has been accused of resume fraud by activist investment fund group Blue Orca. He stepped down on Friday (June 1) citing “personal reasons” and the company named CFO Kyle Gendreau as his replacement.

Tainwala has been under fire since Blue Orca published a report which raised concerns about accounting practices and corporate governance at Samsonite on May 24. The piece also accused him of falsely claiming to have a doctorate in business administration.

It added that Tainwala has at various points in his career held himself out as a doctor even though his bio on Samsonite’s website omitted the reference.

Tainwala supposedly earned his Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Union Institute & University in Cincinnati and records showed he enrolled from February 1992 to September 1993.

However, a credential check through the National Student Clearinghouse, which verifies degrees, confirmed that Tainwala never got a degree.

Samsonite acknowledged Blue Ocra’s report on the same day it was issued but has since issued a nine-page rebuttal.

The world’s biggest luggage maker’s shares dropped 21 per cent over two days of trading in Hong Kong after the release of Blue Orca’s report and was suspended most of last week.

