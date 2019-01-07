Samsung’s absurd 219-inch TV takes up an entire wall — thus its name, ‘The Wall’

caption Samsung’s “The Wall” TV is a 219-inch behemoth. source Samsung

Yes, that’s a television above. Really!

It’s Samsung’s latest version of “The Wall” – a new type of TV that uses individual panels to make up a massive single screen.

There’s no price on this massive screen.

It’s official: Your TV isn’t as big as Samsung’s “The Wall” television. Unless you own a movie theater, perhaps?

This hulking 219-inch TV isn’t just huge – it’s also sporting a fancy display technology known as microLED, which Samsung says is at the heart of “the screen of the future.”

So what’s the big deal? Here’s what we know.

At 219-inches, Samsung’s “The Wall” TV is bigger than ever before:

source Samsung

Last year, Samsung showed off “The Wall” as a 146-inch TV. This year, that TV has expanded out to 219-inches – and there’s a good reason for that!

It’s not just bluster, although that’s certainly part of the equation; “The Wall” is a modular television, meaning it can be expanded up and shrunken down. It does this through a new screen technology that Samsung is showcasing at this year’s CES: Micro LED.

Here’s one of those screen modules:

source Samsung

As you can see above, the individual panels that make up the 219-inch TV aren’t particularly large – it’s the black square being held in a single hand.

To that end, the concept can be scaled to a variety of different applications.

One such application: Displays with strange shapes being used for very specific things.

And that’s not all:

A more reasonable 75-inch model was shown off — a consumer-friendly version of Samsung’s new tech:

source Samsung

Samsung says that a consumer version of its modular television will arrive “soon,” at some point in 2019. There’s no specifics on pricing or availability just yet.

More than just a TV, “The Wall” is envisioned as a means of displaying art.

source Samsung

Samsung sees its “Wall” concept as an interactive screen that fits into your home. Rather than appearing as a massive black rectangle when turned off, the screen can be set to display pieces of art, or even just blend in by displaying textured material.

“The customizable UX allows users to create a Feature Wall when the screen is turned off by choosing a picture, painting or piece of framed art that best suits their tastes. Alternatively, a wide variety of premium wall materials, finishes and other décor options are available,” a release from Samsung says.

Because the display has no bezels framing its edges, artwork (or other visuals displayed) blends in more seamlessly than it might on a normal TV.

Whether this will be the future of TVs remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a more novel concept than most. If nothing else, it’s ambitious and fascinating.

source Samsung

Check out a video of the modular TV concept from Samsung right here, care of Engadget: