Samsung’s Black Friday deals are live right now — you can save up to $640 on the Galaxy Note 10 with a trade-in

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Samsung makes some of the best tech devices out there, from smartphones and smartwatches to TVs and computers.

Samsung is discounting some of its best tech for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – so if you’re in the market for a new device, now is a good time to buy.

You can save up to $640 on the Galaxy Note 10 with a trade-in, $80 on the Galaxy Watch, $700 on a QLED TV, and more.

All of the deals are available now on Samsung’s website, and most will last through December 1 or 2.

Black Friday is coming, and with it come some of the best deals that we’re likely to see for the year. As usual, the biggest deals seem to be on tech, and if you’re in the market for a new phone, TV, smartwatch, or laptop, Samsung has great deals.

Samsung has discounted a wide range of products for Black Friday, so no matter what you’re looking for, there should be something for you.

Here’s a rundown of the best Samsung deals we could find for Black Friday 2019. They are all available right now, and most of the deals run until either December 1 or 2 unless otherwise noted.

5 best Samsung Black Friday deals in 2019:

*Discounts vary based on the value of the phone you trade in when you get the Note 10. If you don’t have an eligible trade-in, you’ll still get a $200 discount and a free pair of Galaxy Buds.

caption Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is $80 off for Black Friday. source Samsung

Does Samsung do Black Friday deals?

Thankfully, yes. Samsung offers a range of excellent Black Friday deals at its online store and at other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Does Samsung offer student discounts?

Samsung does indeed offer student discounts, and if you’re a student, you’ll save up to 30%. To take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to register with your qualifying school email address at this website.

What are the Samsung phone models?

Samsung offers a huge range of smartphone models. At the high-end, you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10, which offer similar specs, though the Galaxy Note 10 is quite a bit bigger. At the low end, Samsung boasts a range of other phones, like the Samsung Galaxy M30, the Samsung Galaxy A30, and more.

Shop all Samsung Black Friday deals here or read on to see our favorites.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This deal runs now through December 1.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship smartphones, and it has a whole lot to offer. For example, you’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and an impressive 256GB of storage. Along with those high-end specs, you’ll also get a 6.3-inch screen with a small hole-punch notch, and an excellent camera.

Safe to say, if you’re in the market for a high-end phone, this is the way to go, especially given the discount you can get on Black Friday. You’ll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds, which are well-rated wireless earbuds.

To get the Note 10 for just $309.99, you will need to trade in an eligible, recently released phone – older phones can also be traded in, but you’ll get less money back and end up with a smaller discount.

If you do not trade in a phone at all, you will still get a $200 discount and free Galaxy Buds, though, which is still a good deal. We recommend clicking in to see what you can get.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

source Samsung

This deal runs now through December 2.

If you have a Samsung smartphone or you’re buying one on Black Friday, it’s worth considering the Samsung Galaxy Watch too. The Galaxy Watch actually works with any phone (Android or iPhone) and offers an easy-to-use software experience, decent fitness tracking, and more. The watch is pretty well designed too, so you’ll be able to wear it in any situation and with any outfit. The $80 discount makes it even more appealing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

source Samsung

This deal runs now through December 29.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets you can buy. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device also has a 10.5-inch screen and comes with a keyboard accessory, so you can use the tablet like a laptop in a pinch. The $100 discount isn’t huge, but it puts the tablet in the same range as the iPad Air.

Samsung Q80R QLED TV

source Samsung

This deal is available now, but the end date is unknown.

Samsung makes some of the best TVs around, and the company’s QLED TVs can rival even LG’s OLED panels when it comes to image quality. The Samsung Q80R is no exception to that rule. Samsung’s QLED tech allows for bright, vivid colors, and when combined with local dimming, you’ll get deep black levels and a high level of contrast too.

Safe to say, this is easily one of the better TVs you can get. The 55-inch model of the TV is now on sale for $1,299.99, which is $700 off its normal price.

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin

source Samsung

This deal runs now through November 30.

Samsung makes some great laptops too, so if you’re a professional or student who needs something relatively powerful, then this deal is for you. The Samsung Notebook 7 Spin is not only relatively well designed, but it’s pretty powerful too, thanks to the Intel Core i5 mobile processor and 512GB of storage.

Sure, it’s probably not the best choice for gamers, but the laptop is still more than powerful enough for word processing, web browsing, and so on. It’s even more impressive given the $300 discount.

