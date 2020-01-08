Samsung uses strikingly similar images to Apple’s Face ID and Touch ID icons in its CES keynote

caption Samsung consumer electronics chief R.S. Kim giving the company’s keynote presentation at CES 2020 in Las Vegas source Samsung via YouTube

Samsung used icons that looked strikingly similar to Apple’s Face ID and Touch ID logos during its CES keynote Tuesday.

The slide appeared as Samsung’s consumer electronics chief, R.S. Kim, was talking about the company’s investment in security and identity protection technologies.

This is hardly the first time Samsung has copied its rival.

Samsung’s head of consumer electronics, R.S. Kim, was talking about the company’s investment in biometric security when a slide titled “Samsung Pass” appeared behind him. The slide showed several icons, two of which looked shockingly similar to Apple’s own designs.

The facial and fingerprint recognition icons actually used by Samsung Pass appear to be different (though the fingerprint icon still looks much like Apple’s Touch ID icon), so it wasn’t clear why the slide included these particular icons.

caption Samsung Pass is the smartphone maker’s biometric security feature. source Samsung

Samsung has a long history of borrowing designs and features originally introduced by Apple, from app icons to charging cables to retail store strategies. (There have even been lawsuits.)

Overall, the smartphone industry is rife with copycats, and Apple has taken pages out of Samsung’s playbook as well.

Neither Apple, nor Samsung immediately responded to a request for comment from Business Insider.