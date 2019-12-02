Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals are live now — save on the Galaxy Note 10 and S10, the Galaxy Watch, Tab S6, and more

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

From smartphones and smartwatches to TVs and computers, Samsung is discounting some of its best tech for Cyber Monday 2019.

The savings include an instant Samsung credit of $500 when you buy the Galaxy Note 10, $80 off the Galaxy Watch, $700 off a QLED TV, and more.

Deals are available on Samsung’s website and most will end today, December 2, although there are several discounts that will last until the end of the week or month. We’ll be updating this page as deals come and go.

Be sure to check out the rest of our Cyber Monday coverage on Insider Picks.

Updated on 12/2/2019 at 2:35 pm ET

Looking for deals on Samsung devices for Cyber Monday? On the brand’s website, you’ll find discounts on phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. You will also find some of these same deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

This list features the best Samsung deals we’ve observed for Cyber Monday. Most of the deals run through December 2 unless otherwise noted. All deals and prices are current as of the time of posting, but we will be updating this page throughout the day.

6 best Samsung Cyber Monday deals in 2019:

Shop all Samsung Cyber Monday deals here or read on to see our favorites.

Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 Cyber Monday deals

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This deal ends today.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 are two of Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship smartphones, sporting the latest tech and specs. On Cyber Monday, Samsung is adding a $500 instant credit with an eligible trade-in, which you can apply toward select phones, tablets, and accessories. If you have been eyeing one of these phones and planning to pick up additional Samsung gear to go with it, this may be the deal for you.

The $500 credit applies to the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G, and the S10 and S10+, while the S10e, the most affordable option (at $489.99) gets a $350 instant credit. For early adopters, the Note 10+ 5G, which runs on Verizon’s 5G network, comes in at $959.99. Prices fluctuate depending on the model and capacity you choose. Most of these phones can be purchased unlocked or through a carrier.

Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals

source Samsung

These deals could be ending today.

As one of the biggest manufacturers of TVs, you can bet Samsung would be discounting its large selection of TVs – from affordable 4K displays to giant 8K OLEDs. These deals started last week during Black Friday and have carried through to Cyber Monday, but it’s very likely the sale prices will end today.

One to look at is the 55-inch Q80R QLED Smart 4K TV. For $1,299.99 (you save $700), you get a 2019 model with technologies that delivers both deeper blacks and excellent colors. This model is available in other sizes, and they are also on sale.

Here are other Samsung TV deals to consider, including the beautiful 65-inch The Frame QLED and the massive 75-inch Q900 8K QLED TV. You can also find these Samsung deals at Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers that carry Samsung TVs.

Samsung smartwatch and fitness tracker Cyber Monday deals

source Samsung

These deals end today unless otherwise noted.

If you are looking for a companion device to your Samsung smartphone, how about a Samsung smartwatch or fitness tracker, like the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Fit?

You can save as much as $80 on the Galaxy Watch, a well-designed smartwatch with easy-to-use software experience, fitness tracking, and more. It actually works with any phone (Android or iPhone) and offers an easy-to-use software experience, decent fitness tracking, and more.

If you want activity tracking but could do without a watch, Samsung is also discounting the Galaxy Fit. You can buy one and get a second one for half-off, and this deal lasts until December 8. If you don’t need a second Fit, you can save $20 on one; this offer lasts until December 31.

In addition, Samsung is offering a free Wireless Charging Battery Pack with every purchase of a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Samsung Galaxy tablet Cyber Monday deals

source Samsung

These deals end today or on December 29.

Samsung is discounting its Galaxy Tab tablets, which include the Galaxy Tab S4, Tab S6, Tab A 10.1, and Tab A Kids Edition. You can save as much as $200, and many of these deals actually end on December 29.

The flagship Android-based Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets available. Its specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a useful stylus (the S Pen). The device also has a 10.5-inch screen and comes with a keyboard accessory, which turns the tablet into a laptop-like device for work. The $100 discount isn’t huge, but it puts the tablet in the same price range as the iPad Air.

You can save a bit more if you opt for the older Tab S4, which is still a capable tablet with Dolby Atmos speakers. The Tab A is a budget-friendly 10-inch tablet for those who want something basic yet capable. The Tab A Kids Edition is designed to protect against bumps and drops, has a long-lasting battery, and has optional access to kids’ content; it’s priced at $99.99.

Note the deal expiration date for each product.

Samsung Notebook and Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

source Samsung

These deals end on December 8.

Samsung isn’t just about phones and TVs – the company makes great laptops too. You can save as much as $150. The sale applies to the Chromebook Plus, Chromebook 3, and Notebook Flash.

Cyber Monday discounts don’t include the more powerful, high-end Samsung Notebook models. Instead, you’ll find everyday machines that are ideal for casual users. The Chromebook Plus V2 is a convertible device that can transform from laptop to a tablet, so you can go from keyboard to pen by just flipping the display over. It weighs 3 pounds, so it’s relatively lightweight.

Samsung VR Cyber Monday deal

source Samsung

This deal ends today.

Samsung has been introducing virtual reality products for some time, but the HMD Odyssey+ is its most advanced yet. Using Windows Mixed Reality tech from Microsoft, the headset has two dual-AMOLED screens for crisper images than phone-based VR headsets. In VR, especially if you’re gaming, great picture quality matters. The headset also provides 360-degree sound, which makes the experience even more immersive. A compatible computer is required.

Samsung Cyber Monday FAQs

Does Samsung do Cyber Monday deals?

Samsung is offering Cyber Monday deals at its online store. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are also discounting Samsung devices.

Does Samsung offer student discounts?

If you’re a student, you can save up to 30% on Samsung products when buying through Samsung’s website. This deal also applies to educators, not just students. To take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to register with your qualifying school email address at this website.

What are the Samsung phone models?

Samsung offers a wide range of smartphone models. You’ll find the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 at the high-end; both share similar specs, although the Galaxy Note 10 is slightly larger and includes a stylus. At the low end, Samsung also offers a big selection, like the Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Samsung Galaxy A30.

See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals