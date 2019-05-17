Samsung’s smart TVs are the first to have the new Apple TV app, including over 100,000 movies from iTunes

Samsung Smart TV users can now browse through more than 100,000 iTunes movies to either buy or rent. Samsung

If you own a new Samsung smart TV, you can count yourself lucky.

In a statement released on Friday (May 17), Samsung Electronics Singapore announced that all 2019 Samsung Smart UHD TVs and selected 2018 TV models (with the latest firmware update) now have access to the brand new Apple TV app and Airplay 2 support.

AirPlay 2 allows Apple users to cast videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly on their smart TVs, as long as their Apple devices are running on iOS 12.3 or macOS 10.14.5.

With the brand new Apple TV app, users will be able to access all their iTunes movies purchases on their Samsung smart TVs, said the company. They can also browse through over 100,000 iTunes movies – including titles available in 4K HDR – to buy or rent.

Samsung added that Smart TV users will be able to use Apple’s original video subscription service Apple TV+ in the same app when the service launches this fall.

The Apple TV app will also be compatible with Samsung’s Smart TV services, such as virtual assistant Bixby, Samsung said.

In a statement, Apple said that customers with eligible VIZIO, LG and Sony smart TVs will also be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support later this year.

