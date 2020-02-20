Samsung accidentally sent a mysterious notification to Galaxy phone owners, and it caused a lot of confusion

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Many Samsung Galaxy phone owners received a notification on Thursday from the company’s “Find My Mobile” service that only included the number “1.”

Samsung’s support Twitter account said the notification was sent by accident as the result of an internal test, and that the alert wouldn’t have any impact on the phones that received it.

But that didn’t stop Galaxy device owners from expressing confusion on Twitter, with some worrying that their phone had been hacked.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Samsung Galaxy device owners received a puzzling notification on Thursday morning that included one simple piece of text: “1”

The notification came from Samsung’s “Find My Mobile” service, which helps users locate their phone remotely. Dozens of Galaxy device owners expressed confusion over the notification on Twitter. It’s unclear precisely which devices received the alert, but it appears to have been pushed to Galaxy devices. I received the notification on a Galaxy S10e, while other tech journalists reported seeing it on the Galaxy S8+ and recently launched Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s questions about why the notification was sent or how many devices received the message. But in a response to a customer question on Twitter, Samsung’s UK support account tweeted that the alert was sent unintentionally as the result of an internal test. The company also said that the notification was only sent to a limited number of Galaxy devices and that there is no effect on the phone’s that received it.

Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF — Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020

Some Galaxy device owners worried that their phone had been hacked after receiving the prompt.

Samsung galaxy around the world including myself have all received this notification saying just, 1. pic.twitter.com/xH1cFwnd6K — softwaregore (@softwaregorebot) February 20, 2020

It's no coincidence all these Samsung users got a fake notification from an app called "find my mobile" They're tracking us, people. We are not safe. Get off the grid NOW #Samsung pic.twitter.com/3CVZuFa5Nm — Ash (@AshHart24) February 20, 2020

Ok so good to know I'm not the only one who got that "Find My Phone" glitch notification from Samsung this morning. — Darryl Spivey (@d_spi) February 20, 2020

Good morning world!

Woke up to a weird notification… Thought I had a stalker who managed to hack my @Samsung account & was trying to locate me!!! Luckily just an accident… Oh! Apparently it was a test from Samsung.

Way to freak us all out!#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/yZHF4o89yb — ????????️ Carrie Zylka ????️???? (@CarrieZylka) February 20, 2020

I got this weird notification from #Samsung as well, this morning ???????? https://t.co/rKTpDoki3j — Kaustubh (KL) Labhe (@originalKL) February 20, 2020

It’s not the first time smartphone owners received a notification in error as the result of an internal test. Back in November, many people reported that friends and family members had received text messages from them that they had never sent. Some of these messages were originally sent on Valentine’s Day, but only made it to the recipient in November. That bug was the result of a maintenance update that occured overnight that impacted the messaging platforms used by multiple carriers.