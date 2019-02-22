Samsung’s new $2,000 folding smartphone has one bizarre, glaring flaw

- source
- Samsung/YouTube
- Samsung unveiled its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, on Wednesday.
- The Galaxy Fold costs nearly $2,000 and is scheduled to launch on April 26.
- The device can be used as a smartphone or folded out into a tablet.
- The folding screen is a neat trick, but the phone has a glaring design flaw that no one seems to be talking about.
With each year, smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung are pushing phone screens closer and closer to the edge – literally. Removing smartphone bezels has become an industrywide goal over the past few years.
It’s Apple’s fault, as you might suspect.
In 2017, Apple’s iPhone X introduced everyone to the concept of a smartphone “notch” as a trade-off for a phone with a nearly edge-to-edge screen. Almost every other smartphone maker, from Google to Samsung, has followed suit.
Look no further than Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 smartphone for an idea of how Apple’s iPhone X design has pushed the smartphone industry toward an “all glass” phone interface:
- source
- Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
Which is why one particularly bizarre design choice stood out so much when, on Wednesday, I first saw the Galaxy Fold, the $1,980 folding smartphone/tablet that Samsung is also launching this year.
That the device folds is remarkable. A folding screen! That’s some “Jetsons”-style futuristic magic right there.
After that novelty wore off, however, something else stood out: the smartphone’s front screen.
Given that the device is still primarily a smartphone, it’s striking how bizarrely small the screen is, at 4.6 inches.
Even more striking, perhaps, are the two absolutely massive black bars on the top and bottom of that tiny screen.
- source
- Samsung/YouTube
Are there technical reasons for these large gaps? Almost certainly. Price considerations, given the already high price of the device? Assuredly.
The Galaxy Fold is more or less a new product category, so we’re in uncharted territory. There could be any number of reasons for the large gaps above and below the smartphone’s screen.
That said, anyone switching from a standard, modern smartphone to the Galaxy Fold will need to consider the trade-off: losing about a full inch of screen real estate in exchange for a folding phone.
We’ve asked Samsung representatives for a statement on the screen design but haven’t heard back.
Here’s the debut trailer for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, set to launch on April 26: