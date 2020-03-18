Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Plus don’t offer noise cancellation, but their comfortable fit and affordable price still make them an excellent pair of everyday earbuds

caption The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus feature a very comfortable fit. source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are one of the most comfortable in-ear true wireless headphone sets you can buy, mostly thanks to the many customization options in the box

Everything sounds good when listened to over the Galaxy Buds Plus, and a new app that works with iOS and Android provides more control over the audio.

Long battery life means that if you use the Galaxy Buds Plus for a couple of hours each day, they’ll last for almost two weeks before the earbuds and case need a recharge.

There’s plenty of competition in the world of true wireless headphones, and some may prefer to hold off for a potential noise-cancelling model, but at $149.99, the Galaxy Buds Plus are a great value.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Plus are more of an improved version of the 2019 Galaxy Buds than a true sequel, especially in terms of design and major new features. However, Samsung has been very sensible with the alterations, all of which are positive changes that make the Buds Plus more desirable than the originals; but there are still some odd omissions.

Perhaps the most sensible decision on Samsung’s part was not to change the price. The Galaxy Buds Plus cost $149.99, which puts them just below the $159.99 Apple AirPods. Seeing as it’s possible to spend $300 or more on true wireless earbuds today, a reasonably priced set from a known manufacturer is welcome.

But should you ultimately buy them? I’ve been using the Galaxy Buds Plus over the past few weeks to find out.

Design

caption The included charging case offers 11 hours of additional battery life. source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

Samsung has stuck to an almost identical design with the Galaxy Buds Plus compared to the originals. This means a lozenge-shaped plastic case with two very compact, neatly shaped earbuds. They follow the contours of your ear, rather than poke out like those from Master & Dynamic, Sony, or Bang & Olufsen. They don’t look outlandish like the AirPods either, and while it’s obvious you’ve got something in your ear, the Galaxy Buds Plus are far more subtle than most.

I also appreciate the level of customization available in the box. The earbud tips come in several sizes, plus there is a choice of “wings” that fit around the edge of the bud, and it’s these that ensure a tight, secure fit in your ear. The ability to mix and match means more people will be able to get the buds to fit just right. Ears are all different, and being able to really tune the fit makes the Buds Plus easy to recommend.

Once you get the fit right, the Galaxy Buds Plus have almost no chance of falling out. I’ve worn them when I commute and at the gym, and they’ve never felt anything other than welded to my earlobe. In fact, they fit so tightly in there, they need a bit of a dig to get out when you’re done. Thankfully, they are lightweight and don’t get painful even after more than two hours wearing them.

Magnets hold the earbuds in place inside the small case, which is easy to fit in your pocket, and another magnet holds the lid closed so they don’t get easily dislodged. The Galaxy Buds Plus I reviewed feature a super pastel blue color, and there’s an even brighter red model too; but the less adventurous can pick them up in black or white. The case is made of shiny plastic which attracts fingerprints, and the internal battery is charged wirelessly or with a USB Type-C port on the back.

The original Buds were some of the best fitting true wireless headphones available, so not drastically altering the design and fit was a good decision.

Specifications

Earbud size: 0.69″ x 0.76″ x 0.88″

Earbud weight: 0.2 ounces

Case size: 1.53″ x 2.76″ x 1.04″

Case weight: 1.4 ounces

Drivers: Two-way dynamic drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Codecs: AAC, SBC, Samsung Scalable

Earbud battery life: Earbuds are rated for 11 hours, plus another 11 hours from the case. Three minutes of charging time provides one hour of playback.

Setup and app

caption Samsung has improved its app support for the new Galaxy Buds Plus. source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

If not changing the design was sensible, Samsung’s decision to improve app support was probably even more important. Most notably, there is now an app available for iOS which improves connectivity, provides iPhone owners access to tuning and special features, and also ensures software updates are easy to install.

I had no issues connecting to my iPhone 11 Pro using the app, and once established, the connection was rock solid. The Galaxy Buds Plus use Bluetooth 5.0 and the range is easily at least 30 feet. I don’t always carry my phone with me at the gym, preferring to leave it in my coat at the entrance. The Buds Plus never lost connection as I moved around, even though the distance was often 30 feet or even a little more.

What can you do in the app? There is an equalizer function with a selection of presets including Soft, Dynamic, and Bass Boost, plus the Ambient Sound mode can be switched on and off. It also lets you customize the touch controls, check the battery, and activate the Find My Earbuds feature. These features are repeated in the Android version of the app, which also gets integration with Spotify, where a gesture can automatically start your recommended songs playlist. Connecting the Galaxy Buds Plus with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is equally seamless, and just as reliable.

The app is laid out very well. There is one screen for the main controls, and it’s a simple tap to change the equalizer and activate Ambient Sound, while the battery level for each earbud and the case is clearly shown at the top of the page. A software update takes just a few minutes to download and install, and the touch controls are simple to customize. I have no complaints with how easy the Galaxy Buds Plus are to pair and use on a daily basis.

Performance and battery

caption Our Galaxy Buds Plus review model features an attractive light blue color, but other options are also available. source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

Inside each Galaxy Bud Plus is a two-way speaker setup consisting of a tiny woofer and tweeter, and the audio has been tuned by AKG, the brand owned by Samsung since it acquired the Harman group in 2016. The result is a sound best described as easy. The Galaxy Buds Plus don’t really challenge you, reveal some previously unheard details, or astound with a wide soundstage. Instead, they deliver a pleasant, balanced, highly enjoyable sound regardless of what you’re listening to.

In the app, the equalizer has a selection of presets. I most prefer Dynamic mode, which mixes the bass and treble boost settings together, much like a Loudness mode. Otherwise, I like the relatively flat Normal setting, which keeps the bass up but avoids the sometimes harsh treble found when using the Dynamic setting. One of the only missteps from Samsung here is the lack of wider codec support. There’s no AptX or AptX HD, for example, leaving us with only AAC and SBC – which is a shame.

Listening to Nogizaka46’s “Synchronicity,” which has strong vocal and mid-range and a subtle bass line throughout, reveals that the Galaxy Buds Plus can be rather bright with Dynamic active, and a little flat in Normal mode. Swapping to the original Galaxy Buds is interesting, because there’s very little difference between them and the Buds Plus in Dynamic mode. A little less bass, but not much at all. If you already own the Galaxy Buds, there’s no audio-related reason to upgrade.

The quoted 11 hours of playback is easily achievable from the internal battery. I used them each day for a week for up to two hours per day, so at least 10 to 14 days is possible without charging.

Features

The Buds Plus have touch panels for music control. Both work in the same way, with a tap to play/pause, a double tap to play the next track, or a triple-tap to play the previous one. The touch and hold gesture is customizable, and can be used for volume up on the right bud and volume down on the left. They work well, but the Buds Plus are very sensitive and will often activate with only the slightest touch, especially when adjusting the fit during a workout.

How about minimizing noise from the outside world? Obviously they are way better than Apple AirPods, but the lack of active noise cancellation is noticeable when listening to spoken word in a loud environment, for example. However, at this price it’s not a surprise the Galaxy Buds Plus don’t have this feature. With the music volume turned up, the world is drowned out in a far more effective manner, just potentially at the expense of your hearing.

Open the app and you can try the Ambient Mode. This is an unusual addition given the Galaxy Buds Plus don’t actually have noise cancellation, seeing as it works in reverse and lets sound into the headphones. There are three stages – low, medium, and high – and it amplifies everything in a slightly artificial manner; but you can definitely hear conversations and traffic with it active, so personal safety is increased. However, you hear the music a lot less, so it won’t be something you use often.

The bottom line

caption Each Galaxy Buds Plus earbud uses a two-way speaker setup. source Andy Boxall/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus have an extremely “listenable” sound, in that they have been expertly tuned to deliver audio that will appeal to all, regardless of whether you’re listening to classics, spoken word, or dubstep. What they won’t do is send shivers down your spine.

Combine this with the very comfortable, highly customizable fit, and the long battery life, and it’s easy to recommend them as everyday headphones. Sparkling detail is not a necessity on your commute, but not being annoyed by a drained battery is. The price is also competitive, and I like the easily pocketable case, and the pretty blue color option as well.

Should you buy it?

Yes. The Galaxy Buds Plus are an excellent companion when you’re at the gym, on the train, or working at home. They aren’t delicate or refined enough to deepen appreciation of a piece of music, but because the well-tuned sound is enjoyable, I never stopped myself from reaching for the Galaxy Buds Plus. They simply offer an excellent and easy listening experience.

What are your alternatives?

The $100 Cambridge Audio Melomania are superb, delivering a perfectly tuned audio experience for a low price. The Master & Dynamic MW07 Go are also a great choice, with a strong, bass-heavy sound. If you’re an Apple fan, then the AirPods also deliver a great sound considering they don’t seal in your ears, which is the overriding problem with them.

Spend a little more, however, and you can get a set of true wireless headphones with noise cancellation. If you want to go that direction, we recommend the Sony WF-1000XM3. These have a wonderful sound, excellent noise cancellation, and very strong battery life. Additionally, if you want a more bombastic sound, consider the Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus.

Pros: Comfortable fit with plenty of customization, great battery life, app available for iOS and Android, makes all music genres sound good

Cons: Overly sensitive touch controls, no AAC, AptX, or AptX HD codec support, no active noise cancellation