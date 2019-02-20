Samsung’s new wireless earbuds can do one crucial thing that Apple’s AirPods can’t

caption The new Galaxy Buds will cost $130 and will be available on March 8. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds were announced during the company’s Unpacked event on Wednesday.

They come with several improvements, including more color options and better battery life.

But the main attraction is a charging case that can be wirelessly charged.

It’ll be convenient when used with the Galaxy S10, which can wirelessly charge other devices that support wireless charging from the phone’s back.

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds during its Unpacked event on Wednesday.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds come with a slightly new design over the original Galaxy Gear IconX wireless earbuds, and they’ll come in three different color options: black, white, and yellow.

The major new feature on the Galaxy Buds actually has mostly to do with its charging case. The case itself can be charged wirelessly, which conveniently complements the Galaxy S10’s newfound reverse wireless charging ability. That means you’ll be able to place the Galaxy Buds on the back of a Galaxy S10 phone and charge the buds wirelessly.

While this is a pretty nifty feature for the Galaxy Buds, recent leaks have hinted that Apple is working on an AirPods case that can charge wirelessly, which could come with Apple’s upcoming AirPods 2.

The buds will cost $130 when they’re released on March 8. Anyone interested in the Galaxy S10 should know that Samsung is throwing in the Galaxy Buds when you pre-order the device up until March 7.