Samsung’s new 4K touchscreen Galaxy Chromebook comes with a stylus and will cost $999.99 when it arrives this winter

caption This is Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook in “Fiesta Red.” source Samsung

Samsung’s first ultra-premium Chromebook – the Galaxy Chromebook – has all of the bells and whistles of a flagship product, and it has a price to match: $999.99.

Debuting at CES 2020 and launching this winter, the Galaxy Chromebook is a 2-in-1 laptop complete with a fingerprint reader and built-in stylus.

The Chromebook features a 4K display as well, but we’re uncertain as to whether all of these perks add up to a worthy $1,000 Chrome laptop.

We look forward to testing it out when it debuts so we can find out if it measures up to its price.

As part of its CES 2020 product rollout, Samsung has announced a brand-new Chromebook that looks to deliver a flagship laptop experience with Google’s Chrome operating system: the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. The price? A whopping $999.99.

This is the first Chromebook from Samsung to earn the “Galaxy” moniker, and as such, it comes with a rather galactic price tag. Of course, Samsung looks to make good on that price in a space where most other Chromebooks are below $500 or even $300.

Coming in “Fiesta Red” and “Mercury Gray” colors adorning an aluminum frame, the Galaxy Chromebook measures a mere 0.39 inches thin and weighs just 2.29 pounds, making it among the thinnest and lightest Chromebooks to date. The Chromebook also features a built-in stylus as well as a fingerprint reader for biometric login, as well two webcams – one of which is 8 megapixels and sits in the keyboard deck for easier tablet-mode photos.

caption The Galaxy Chromebook stylus is built into the laptop chassis. source Samsung

All of this and more comes accessible via a 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,180), AMOLED touchscreen – the first ever on a Chromebook. Here’s the full breakdown of what the Galaxy Chromebook price promises:

Processor (CPU) : 10th Generation Intel Core i5 (700MHz – 4.2GHz, quad-core)

: 10th Generation Intel Core i5 (700MHz – 4.2GHz, quad-core) Graphics : Intel UHD Graphics – Intel Iris Plus Graphics (300MHz)

: Intel UHD Graphics – Intel Iris Plus Graphics (300MHz) Display : 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen (3,840 x 2,160, HDR 400)

: 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen (3,840 x 2,160, HDR 400) Memory (RAM) : Up to 16GB LPDDR3

: Up to 16GB LPDDR3 Storage : Up to 1TB SSD

: Up to 1TB SSD Ports: 2 x USB-C 3.1, microSD card reader, headphone jack

Samsung isn’t being entirely forthright with its initial system configuration for $999.99, listing only vague details for certain included hardware parts, namely the processor, memory, and storage. This makes it tough to judge, even at first glance, based on price.

However, we will say that this is far from the first time a Chromebook has debuted at such a high price relatively, and the results have rarely, if ever, been ideal. Will such a device be worth the effort? Do Chromebooks even need this much power?

We’ll only find out through a full review when this device launches in winter 2020, but it’s going to take quite a lot for it to trounce our current best Chromebook pick: the Google Pixelbook Go.