Samsung is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy phone with a trade-in offer of up to $300, and other great deals

Samsung Galaxy phones are some of the most popular and best high-end devices you can buy.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy phone lineup, Samsung has announced a series of deals on new Galaxy phones.

The best deal of the bunch is a trade-in offer of up to $300 off when you buy a new Galaxy phone.

The trade-in offer can also be combined with two more deals: a free year of YouTube Premium and a free pair of Galaxy Buds.

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone series is one of the most popular device lineups ever. Year after year, Samsung’s Galaxy S and Note series phones are bestsellers. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy series, Samsung has announced a series of deals to celebrate what it’s calling Galaxy Day.

Most of the discounts revolve around getting a new Galaxy phone, so if you’re in the market for a new phone and like the Samsung Galaxy line, now is a great time to buy.

You can save up to $300 on the purchase of a new Galaxy phone by trading in your old phone, straight through the Samsung website.

There are some other great deals, too. If you get a Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10 5G, or Note 9, you’ll get a full year of YouTube Premium for free. The Premium version is completely ad-free, allows you to watch when you’re offline, gives you access to YouTube Originals, and normally costs $11.99 a month. This particular deal is valid until June 30.

You can also get a free pair of wireless Galaxy Buds when you buy any Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 9 phone. The headphones are usually $130, so that’s a pretty sweet deal. Keep in mind, you’ll only get the Galaxy Buds if you buy a device by June 8, though.

Best of all, you can combine all three deals together now through June 8 to get up to $300 off a new Galaxy phone with a trade in, a free year of YouTube Premium, and a free pair of Galaxy buds.