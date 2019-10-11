Samsung Galaxy Fold Back in Stock, Now Available at More Locations Across Singapore

Sold out on its launch day, Samsung brings in additional supply of the Galaxy Fold and is expanding purchase channels to meet consumer demand for the revolutionary device





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 October 2019 – Samsung Electronics Singapore today announced the availability of additional supply of the Galaxy Fold in LTE in Singapore, beginning tomorrow, 12 October. The game-changing foldable device was well-received by Singapore consumers, selling out on its launch day on 18 September. Thousands registered their interest to purchase and Samsung has been fulfilling their orders.









In addition, Samsung has expanded purchase touch points across local telecommunication operators and Samsung Experience Stores, for more consumers to experience the first-of-its-kind, foldable mobile device.

“Consumers in Singapore have responded very positively to the category-defining Galaxy Fold and since its launch last month, we have been working hard to fulfill consumer demand,” said Sarah Chua, Vice-President, IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “We are excited to bring the Galaxy Fold to more consumers through additional touch points across Singapore, where they can experience the device’s pioneering and innovative features.”

Pricing and Availability in Singapore

The Galaxy Fold in LTE variant is available at the recommended retail price of $3,088, in two colour variants: Cosmos Black and Space Silver.

Beginning 12 October, the device will be available for purchase at selected local telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel and StarHub) and Samsung Experience Stores:

M1: Bugis Junction (80 Middle Rd, #01-81/82, Singapore 188966), Causeway Point (1 Woodlands Square, #03-01, Singapore 738099), Paragon (290 Orchard Rd, #B1-28/29, Singapore 238859)

Bugis Junction (80 Middle Rd, #01-81/82, Singapore 188966), Causeway Point (1 Woodlands Square, #03-01, Singapore 738099), Paragon (290 Orchard Rd, #B1-28/29, Singapore 238859) Singtel: Comcentre (31 Exeter Rd, Singapore 239732), Causeway Point (1 Woodlands Square, #03-03/05, Singapore 738099), Jurong Point (63 Jurong West Central 3, #B1-09/10, Singapore 648331)

Comcentre (31 Exeter Rd, Singapore 239732), Causeway Point (1 Woodlands Square, #03-03/05, Singapore 738099), Jurong Point (63 Jurong West Central 3, #B1-09/10, Singapore 648331) StarHub: VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk, #B1-05, Singapore 098585)

VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk, #B1-05, Singapore 098585) Samsung Experience Store: 313@Somerset (313 Orchard Rd, #B2-24/25/26, Singapore 238895), Bedok Mall (311 New Upper Changi Rd, #B1-07, Singapore 467360), Causeway Point (1 Woodlands Square, #01-01, Singapore 738099), VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-28/29, Singapore 098585)

Consumers can also purchase the Galaxy Fold in LTE variant from selected local telecommunication operators’ (M1, Singtel and StarHub) respective online stores. It will also be available for purchase from Samsung Experience Store (Online) from 14 October.

To complement the device, the Galaxy Fold Genuine Leather Cover in Black will be available for purchase, at the recommended retail price of $228.

Galaxy Fold Premier Service in Singapore

Consumers who purchase the Galaxy Fold in LTE variant will get to enjoy the Galaxy Fold Premier Service. The premium customer care program is dedicated to Galaxy Fold in LTE variant owners, providing them with a suite of service offerings specially designed to give them peace of mind and the best possible device experience.

24-hour Concierge Support via Samsung Members app

Door-to-Door pick-up and delivery service for device repair (up to two times only)

One-time screen replacement or repair[1] upon payment of a deductible of $200

Galaxy Fold in LTE variant customers can also enjoy additional complimentary customer service benefits, such as 30-day 1-for-1 exchange for functional defects, data transfer assistance, diagnostic checks, one-time 1-to-1 in-box accessories exchange[2], and dedicated and priority queue at authorised Samsung Customer Service Centres at VivoCity and Westgate.

The Galaxy Fold Premier Service is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase of the new device2.

For more information about Galaxy Fold, please visit samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-fold/. For more information on Galaxy Fold Premier Service, please visit samsung.com/sg/support/galaxy-fold-premier-service.



[1] One-time screen replacement or repair is applicable to the internal, foldable screen of the Galaxy Fold only. [2] Terms and conditions apply, learn more at https://www.samsung.com/sg/support/galaxy-fold-premier-service.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.