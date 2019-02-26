Samsung says you won’t be able to walk into any store and try its new $2,000 foldable phone

Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is getting the royal treatment ahead of its debut on April 26.

Samsung said it would host a Galaxy Fold event in early April to share more details about the phone.

A Samsung representative told The Verge that it would have a limited supply of the Galaxy Fold at launch and that it would be available only in select stores.

Last week, Samsung unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, which starts at a whopping $1,980.

But if you think you can walk into any store and try the Galaxy Fold after it launches on April 26, think again.

In an interview with The Verge on Tuesday, Kate Beaumont, Samsung UK’s director of product, services, and commercial strategy, said Samsung was planning a second event in early April to talk more about the Galaxy Fold. There, we’re likely to learn exactly how and where to buy this high-end device.

Beaumont told The Verge that Samsung was expecting a limited supply of the Galaxy Fold at launch and that it’s not a phone you’ll be able to see in every store.

“This is a super premium device, and we want to make sure it has a concierge-like service and experience, so it’s not going to be on display in all stores,” Beaumont said. “You’re not going to see it on the stands; we want to make sure it’s a very personal experience. There will be quite intensive aftercare that goes with it as well.”

caption The Samsung Galaxy Fold. source Samsung/YouTube

It’s unclear what any of this means, as Beaumont didn’t divulge further details. But we’re guessing Samsung is planning a specific process to sell this phone, including a more hands-on approach with individual customers where they learn about the phone’s features and any do’s and don’ts.

We imagine that select Samsung stores around the world will train their employees to educate customers about the phone’s two screens, five cameras, state-of-the-art hinge, and perhaps any limitations (like keeping it away from water).

Days after Samsung announced its Galaxy Fold, Huawei – the second-biggest smartphone maker in the world, behind Samsung – announced a foldable phone called the Mate X. But that $2,600 phone won’t be ready until sometime later this year, while the Galaxy Fold has a firm release date of April 26. In other words, we’re expecting a cascade of new foldable devices in the year(s) to come, but Samsung’s $2,000 Galaxy Fold will effectively be the guinea pig.