A Samsung exec says that it’s fixed the problems that made the $2000 Galaxy Fold break for some reviewers — but there’s still no release date

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

A Samsung executive reportedly claimed that the company’s Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone is “ready to hit the market” after reviewers faced issues with the phone’s display.

The executive said that “most” of the $2000 foldable smartphone’s display’s issues have been “ironed out.”

The Galaxy Fold was originally set to launch in April in the US, but Samsung delayed the launch after the issues came to light, and it has yet to announce a new release date.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold smartphone is finally “ready to hit the market” after a lengthy delay according to The Korea Herald quoting Samsung Display executive Kim Seong-cheol.

Seong-cheol, speaking at an industry conference, said that most of the issues with the Galaxy Fold’s display have been “ironed out.”

While Seong-cheol’s words are somewhat reassuring, Samsung still doesn’t have a new release date for the Galaxy Fold. I say “somewhat” reassuring, as he said “most” of the issues have been fixed – suggesting there may be more issues that haven’t or couldn’t be addressed.

The Galaxy Fold was originally planned for an April release date in the US before some reviewers reported that their Galaxy Fold review units were malfunctioning. Some of the issues appeared to be caused by removing a protective screen layer that wasn’t meant to be removed. Other reviewers experienced displays that simply didn’t work properly, even with the protective layer left intact.

After reviewing the defective Galaxy Fold review units, Samsung indefinitely postponed the launch of the foldable smartphone in late April. Over the next few weeks, Samsung would reportedly claim that it would announce a new release date for the Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, Best Buy and AT&T cancelled pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold.