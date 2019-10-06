It’s frankly amazing that Samsung’s $2,000 Galaxy Fold lasted as long as it did in this brutal demonstration to test its durability

source YouTube/Cnet

A recent folding test on Samsung’s revised Galaxy Fold showed that the Fold withstood 120,000 folds and unfolds until the screen and hinge started to break.

The test is brutal – far more brutal than a test replicating human behavior.

It’s frankly amazing CNET’s Galaxy Fold unit lasted so long in its test.

There’s increased attention on Samsung’s revised Galaxy Fold, as the first wave of devices in April started breaking far too easily in the hands of reviewers.

CNET recently posted a YouTube video showing the Galaxy Fold undergoing a folding “test” to see how many folds and unfolds in can last, presumably to test Samsung’s claim of 200,000 folds.

Actually, CNET’s Galaxy Fold didn’t go through a test – this is a brutal, 14-hour medieval-style torture designed to make you confess to heresy.

If you listen to the audio in the video, you can hear the machine closing the Galaxy Fold so hard that it creates an audible smack. That might happen here and there if you’re shutting the Fold in a hurry, but it’s unlikely that someone would shut the Fold that hard so often, or for 14 hours straight.

There is nothing that replicates human behavior here. If anything, it’s frankly impressive that the Galaxy Fold survived as long as it did in CNET’s test.

By comparison, here’s a clip of Samsung’s own test where the company claimed it could last up to 200,000 folds and unfolds. It’s less barbaric – soothing, even. And at the very least, closer to how a human would actually open and close the Galaxy Fold:

