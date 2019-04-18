Look at how strong the magnets are inside Samsung’s $2,000 Galaxy Fold

source YouTube/MKBHD

Samsung is getting ready to ship its first foldable smartphone, the $1,980 Galaxy Fold, on April 26.

Reviewers and critics are getting the Galaxy Fold in their hands for the first time this week.

Marques Brownlee on YouTube showcased one particularly interesting aspect of the Galaxy Fold: the strength of its internal magnet system.

Samsung’s nearly $2,000 smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is getting ready to ship next week.

There’s a lot to say about this phone – like how the screens on several Galaxy Fold review units have broken in less than two days of use.

Samsung is now saying there’s a protective film on top of the display that you shouldn’t remove, but some reviewers, like former Business Insider reporter Steve Kovach, say the protective layer on top of the Galaxy Fold’s screen was intact and the phone still broke. For what it’s worth, Business Insider’s Galaxy Fold unit is still working perfectly fine, and we have not removed the protective layer on top of the screen. Samsung says it’s investigating the broken review units.

Anyway, that massive caveat aside, the Galaxy Fold is actually pretty cool!

One of its neatest tricks is the magnet system inside the phone, which gives a satisfying snap when you open or close the clamshell phone. To understand it, it’s really best to see it in action. All of the visuals here come courtesy of Marques Brownlee from the MKBHD YouTube channel, who filmed the magnets inside the Galaxy Fold with his 8K camera rig.

Marques Brownlee used magnetic viewing film to see the location of the magnets inside the Galaxy Fold. The phone has two large magnets on the left and right side, roughly two-thirds towards the bottom of the device.

source YouTube/MKBHD

The magnets keep the Galaxy Fold sealed shut when folded up. But the strength of the magnets can also pick up metal objects.

source YouTube/MKBHD

When closed, the Galaxy Fold is strong enough to pick up a bunch of washers.

source YouTube/MKBHD

Like so.

source YouTube/MKBHD

It’s also strong enough to pick up a bag of nails.

source YouTube/MKBHD

It can pick up your house keys.

source YouTube/MKBHD

It can lift a hex key, also known as an Allen key.

source YouTube/MKBHD

It can lift an Apple Pencil, since that also contains magnets for attaching to the iPad Pro.

source YouTube/MKBHD

It can pick up a wrench. A wrench!

source YouTube/MKBHD

If you’re worried about this level of magnetism being dangerous, though, don’t be. Magnets are really only dangerous if they’re ingested, so please don’t swallow your Galaxy Fold (we really shouldn’t have to tell you this).

source YouTube/MKBHD

For more on the magnets inside the Galaxy Fold, check out Marques Brownlee’s video below — and subscribe to him on YouTube if you haven’t already.