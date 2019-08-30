Samsung’s revised $2,000 foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone is reportedly launching on September 6

Samsung previously announced that the Galaxy Fold, the company’s smartphone with a foldable screen, would be re-launched in September.

Citing industry sources, a new report from Korean news outlet Yonhaps narrows down the date to September 6, the same day the IFA consumer electronics showcase in Germany kicks off.

Whenever the Galaxy Fold is re-launched, much of the focus will rest on the display, which proved to be unreliable in Galaxy Fold review units, leading to the release to be delayed.

Samsung is expected to launch the revised version of the foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone on September 6, according to Korean news outlet Yonhap, spotted by Android Central.

If accurate, Yonhap’s report narrows down Samsung’s own June announcement that the Galaxy Fold would be re-launched in September.

When the Galaxy Fold was originally launched in April, several reviewers discovered issues with the phone’s foldable screen. Some reviewers discovered issues after removing a protective layer that wasn’t designed to be removed. Screens on other review units simply malfunctioned. Business Insider did not encounter any issues with its own Galaxy Fold review unit.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

Eventually, Samsung recalled the review units and delayed the Galaxy Fold’s commercial release indefinitely until it announced that the phone would re-launch in September with fixes and design improvements.

The rumored September 6 launch date for the Galaxy Fold is the same day the IFA consumer electronics showcase event in Germany kicks off.