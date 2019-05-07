Samsung is canceling pre-orders of the $2,000 Galaxy Fold if it doesn’t ship by the end of May

caption The Samsung Galaxy Fold, partially folded. source YouTube/MKBHD

Samsung’s first folding smartphone, the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, has been mired in controversy for the last several weeks.

The device was scheduled to come out in late April, but when several review units given to the media broke, the Korean smartphone giant pushed back the release date indefinitely.

In an email sent to people who pre-ordered the device, Samsung says it’s automatically cancelling pre-orders if the phone doesn’t ship by May 31.

“If we do not hear from you, and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically,” the email says. A Samsung representative confirmed the email, and pointed to federal regulations as a requirement of sending it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Samsung’s $2,000 folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is hitting another snag: Pre-orders of the device are being automatically cancelled by Samsung if the company doesn’t ship its phone by the end of the month.

“If we do not hear from you, and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically,” an email sent to customers who pre-ordered the device says.

The email was highlighted by YouTube creator M. Brandon Lee, who pre-ordered the device himself:

I just received an email update on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. No update on the relaunch of the device, which isn't the most reassuring sign. The most interesting thing to note is that you have to OPT-IN to keep your order or it will automatically cancel. Also, not a good sign pic.twitter.com/ZkOmlO0tFj — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) May 7, 2019

Notably, Samsung has yet to give the Galaxy Fold a new release date – it was originally scheduled for an April 26 launch, but that release date was extended indefinitely after reviewers got the device and several immediately broke.

The issues with the Galaxy Fold that caused units to break have been pinned primarily to the device’s “alarmingly fragile” screen.

As a result, Samsung delayed launch of the device while it sorts out those issues.

caption The Samsung Galaxy Fold feels like two smartphone attached by a hinge and a seamless, large screen. source YouTube/MKBHD

Now, it sounds like the company may not solve the ambitious phone’s problems by the end of May – and if it doesn’t, Samsung’s automatically cancelling pre-orders for anyone who doesn’t actively opt-in.

The device still has no new release date, but the email says that Samsung expects to announce a new date “in the coming weeks.” AT&T told customers that the device would arrive in mid-June, though Samsung has yet to confirm that date.

A Samsung representative told Business Insider the email is a measure of adhering to federal regulations. “As per U.S. regulations, we are required to notify customers that their preorders will be cancelled in the event the product has not been shipped by May 31st. Samsung Electronics America is offering customers an option to keep their orders past this date and customers may also cancel their orders at any time,” a statement from Samsung said.

The statement also noted that Samsung, “continues to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold” but, “a new release date has not yet been announced. Because of this, we have recently contacted our preorder customers to provide them information on their options as we move forward.”

Check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy Fold right here: