Samsung is positioning the revamped Galaxy Fold as a luxury device where users get their own customer support concierge who will come to you wherever you are

caption The Samsung Galaxy Fold. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Galaxy Fold comes included with Samsung’s “Galaxy Fold Premier Service” concierge support for the lifetime of the device.

The Galaxy Fold Premier Service will let Galaxy Fold users get support and find answers to questions about their device 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A support concierge can even come to you wherever you are at any time of day, any day, to walk you through something or help fix an issue.

But the Galaxy Fold still has a one-year warranty, which means repairs will cost Galaxy Fold users if their device breaks after a year of ownership. For extra coverage, Galaxy Fold owners would still need to buy Samsung’s $12-per-month Premium Care extended coverage service.

If Samsung’s $2,000 Galaxy Fold wasn’t already a luxury smartphone because of its price tag, the new service you get with the Galaxy Fold 2.0 should solidify its status as a high-end item.

Samsung is now offering a 24/7 concierge customer support service exclusively for Galaxy Fold users called “Galaxy Fold Premier Service.” It lasts for the lifetime of the phone at no extra cost.

The Galaxy Fold Premier Service gives you “direct access to Samsung experts who can provide you tailored guidance and support over the phone any time, any day,” Samsung said about the service in a blog post. You also get the option of a “one-on-one onboarding session to walk you through every innovation packed into the Galaxy Fold and demonstrate how best to navigate this revolutionary device.”

caption A card explaining Galaxy Fold Premier Service comes inside the Galaxy Fold box. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Samsung says a Galaxy Fold support agent will come to you anywhere, whether it’s at home, your office office, or a coffee shop, to show you how do something on the Galaxy Fold or work through an issue you might be having.

Still, that doesn’t mean that all repairs for the Galaxy Fold are covered.

You still have a one-year warranty with the Galaxy Fold. Within that year, you get one free screen repair. It’s not exactly clear what other items are included in the warranty.

Once the warranty expires, Samsung is also offering a one-time $150 screen replacement when the usual cost of an out-of-warranty screen repair costs $600. After you use up that one-time screen repair offer, screen repairs will cost $600. Other repairs, whether they were included in the warranty or not, will also cost you.

If you want extended coverage beyond the one-year-warrant for the Galaxy Fold, you’ll have to sign up for Samsung’s $12-per-month Premium Care service.