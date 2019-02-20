Samsung has finally showed off its new foldable smartphone, the $1,980 Galaxy Fold

- source
- Samsung
Samsung on Wednesday announced more details about its foldable smartphone, called the Galaxy Fold.
At Samsung’s Unpacked event, we finally saw what the Galaxy Fold will look like, having only seen the device in the shadows when the company announced its existence in November.
We also finally saw some of the real-world applications a foldable smartphone might have, as well as the Galaxy Fold’s specs and features.
Check out what we learned about the Galaxy Fold:
When the phone is folded, the exterior display is 4.6 inches.
- source
- Samsung
It unfolds to a 7.3-inch display to be used as a tablet.
- source
- Samsung
In tablet mode, the Galaxy Fold will be able to run three apps simultaneously, Samsung said.
- source
- Samsung Unpacked 2019
It could actually be great for watching videos…
- source
- Samsung Unpacked 2019
The hinge is made up of gears hidden beneath the hinge casing.
- source
- Samsung
The Galaxy Fold will come in four colors: black, silver, green, and blue. The hinge color can also be customized.
- source
- Samsung
To power the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has added two batteries, one on each side of the phone, combining to be a 4,380-mAh battery.
- source
- Samsung
It'll need to be pretty powerful to run all the features that come with a foldable smartphone.
- source
- Samsung
It’s unclear what processor the Galaxy Fold will run on; Samsung mentioned only a “7 nm” processor. But we do know it’ll come with a whopping 12 GB of RAM, which should help with all the new kinds of processes the Galaxy Fold will be doing, like switching between folded and unfolded mode and running three apps at the same time.
The Galaxy Fold will come with 512 GB of flash storage, which Samsung says will make for fast performance.
In total, the Galaxy Fold will have six cameras: three on the back, two inside, and one on the front.
- source
- Samsung Unpacked 2019
The Galaxy Fold is set to cost $1,980 and be released on April 26.
- source
- Samsung Unpacked 2019