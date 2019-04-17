Some reviewers say their $2,000 Samsung Galaxy Fold foldable smartphones are breaking after just two days of use

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Four reviewers of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone have said that the phone’s display broke after just two days of use.

The issue seems to be related to taking off a plastic film cover from the Galaxy Fold’s display that’s not designed to be removed – but at least one reviewer said his Galaxy Fold’s display still broke even though he kept the film on the display.

Another reviewer said a bulge developed under their Galaxy Fold’s display, eventually breaking it. This issue doesn’t appear to be related to the plastic film on the Galaxy Fold’s display.

Business Insider’s Galaxy Fold review unit has not exhibited any issues so far. We have kept the plastic film on the display.

Four reviewers of Samsung’s forthcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, have reported that the displays on their units broke after just two days of use.

The company said the Galaxy Fold’s display is durable enough for 200,000 folds and unfolds, but some units are barely lasting a couple days.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted that the display on his Galaxy Fold broke after two days of use.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

Gurman later tweeted that he removed a plastic-film display cover from the Galaxy Fold, which Samsung said not to remove. Gurman apparently didn’t know that the film wasn’t meant to be removed. The tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee also said he removed the plastic film without knowing it was meant to stay on, and his Galaxy Fold review unit also “spazzed,” Brownlee tweeted to Gurman.

100% did the same exact thing and the inside screen spazzed. There should be a PSA or writing in the box. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

PSA: There's a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold's display. It's NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it. I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement. pic.twitter.com/ZhEG2Bqulr — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

It seems that Samsung’s warnings about removing the plastic film may have not been clear enough. Brownlee suggested on Twitter that the company be more clear when people who preordered the Galaxy Fold receive their devices.

It appeared at first that the issue was related to removing the plastic film that Samsung instructed people not to remove. However, CNBC’s Steve Kovach tweeted a video on Wednesday of the outlet’s review unit’s display flickering on the left half of the display, and he said the plastic film wasn’t removed.

After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

The Verge reported that a bulge developed under the Galaxy Fold’s display and eventually broke it. The problem doesn’t appear to be related to the display or plastic-film issues the other reviewers tweeted about.

Business Insider’s Galaxy Fold review unit hasn’t experienced any issues so far. We haven’t removed the plastic film from the Galaxy Fold’s display.

Samsung doesn’t have a repair program in place for the Galaxy Fold yet, which is something we were concerned about when the device was originally announced. Samsung has a Galaxy Repair Service, but it doesn’t include the Galaxy Fold.

Business Insider has contacted Samsung for comment on the issue and asked about repair programs for the Galaxy Fold. Preorders are expected to arrive on April 26. The company did not immediately reply.