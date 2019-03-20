This could be our first look at the Galaxy Fold’s rumored creasing issue that Samsung is supposedly trying to fix

source YouTube/phoneoftime

A recent video shows creasing down the middle of what is purportedly Samsung’s unreleased foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold uses a plastic display, which could explain creasing over time.

Bloomberg previously reported that Samsung is currently working to address a creasing issues that crops up after 10,000 folds.

A Samsung Galaxy Fold – or a phone that looks just like it – that’s somehow out in the wild before its April 26 release date is showing signs of creasing, according to a recent video posted on the tech YouTube channel “phoneoftime.”

Samsung is using its new “Infinity Flex” display that’s made of plastic for its upcoming Galaxy Fold smartphone, whereas most non-folding smartphones use glass. It’s possible that plastic could start to crease after being folded and unfolded numerous times.

Creasing on the unreleased Galaxy Fold’s display is a problem that Samsung is working to address, according to a Bloomberg report from earlier in March. The Galaxy Fold’s display starts to show signs of creasing after being folded and unfolded about 10,000 times, according to the report.

To address the creasing issue, Samsung is apparently considering a free display replacement program for Galaxy Fold owners.

Samsung denied that it didn’t allow hands-on time with the Galaxy Fold at the company’s unveiling event because of issues with creasing displays. The company told Bloomberg it didn’t want to take the attention away from its new Galaxy S10 smartphones.

