Samsung Galaxy Fold Sold Out on the First Day of Launch in Singapore

Consumers interested to purchase the Galaxy Fold can still register their interest online and will be notified when the device is available

“Samsung is heartened and grateful for the overwhelming response to the Galaxy Fold in Singapore,” said Sarah Chua, Vice-President, IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “We would like to thank our customers for their continuous support for Samsung’s pioneering mobile innovations, and we are doing our best to fulfil consumer demand as quickly as possible.”

Registration of Interest for the Galaxy Fold in Singapore

Consumers who wish to purchase the Galaxy Fold should register their interest[1] at www.samsung.com/sg/galaxyfold/register, whereupon they will receive notifications on availability and the latest updates and information. Available in two colour variants: Cosmos Black and Space Silver, the Galaxy Fold in LTE variant is priced at the recommended retail price of $3,088.

Consumers who indicate a local telecommunications operator as their preferred purchase channel in their registration of interest for the Galaxy Fold will be notified by their selected telecommunications operator as supply increases. Consumers who select a Samsung Experience Store as their preferred purchase channel will be invited to purchase from Samsung when the device is available. All Galaxy Fold orders will be fulfilled on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information, please visit:

Galaxy Fold: news.samsung.com/galaxy , samsungmobilepress.com or samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-fold/

Galaxy Fold Premier Service: samsung.com/sg/support/galaxy-fold-premier-service.





Galaxy Fold Live at Paragon

To celebrate the launch of one of the biggest breakthroughs in mobile technology, Samsung will be holding exclusive by-invite-only sessions with local and global tastemakers at the Galaxy Fold Live at Paragon (Level 1 Atrium 2). One-of-a-kind sessions featuring inspiring individuals from various industries, these tastemakers will share their personal stories and inspirations behind their journey to success.

Three sessions will be featured at the Galaxy Fold Live, where each will see inspiring tastemakers from the fashion, creative and music scenes sharing stories on how they have overcome the odds to excel and thrive in their individual passions.

Fashion and Lifestyle 19 September, 7pm — 9pm Kenneth Goh Editor-in-Chief, Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore Nejla Matam-Finn Founder, The Fifth Collection Sheila Sim Mediacorp Artiste Jamie Wu Model

Arts and Media 27 September, 7pm — 9pm Gaurav Kripalani Director, Singapore International Festival of the Arts & Singapore Repertory Theatre Tabitha Nauser Performing Artist Music 29 September, 4pm — 6pm David Foster Producer, Song Writer and Artist Katherine McPhee Actress and singer

Consumers who wish to join in each Tastemaker Session to immerse themselves in their inspiring stories and unique content can visit www.galaxyfoldlive.sg to catch the livestream.

For more information on Galaxy Fold Live, please visit www.samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-fold/live/.

1-on-1 Product Experience with Galaxy Fold

Samsung will also be hosting exclusive 1-on-1 product experience for consumers at the Galaxy Fold Live, where they can personally experience this latest groundbreaking innovation from Samsung.

Consumers who would like to experience the Galaxy Fold at the Galaxy Fold Live Studio can visit www.samsung.com/sg/galaxyfold/appointment to make an appointment[2] for the product experience. They can also book their appointments to try out the Galaxy Fold at the Samsung Experience Store @ VivoCity. Interested consumers can also walk-in to the below-listed outlets of local telecommunication operators for an exclusive product experience[3].

M1 @ Paragon (#B1-28/29, Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859)

Singtel @ ComCentre (31 Exeter Rd, Comcentre, Singapore 239732)

StarHub @ VivoCity (#B1-05, VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585)



[1] Limited to one registration per customer [2] Limited appointment slots available. [3] Subject to session availability.



