Samsung recruited the world’s top ‘Fortnite’ player for a tournament showing off their new smartphones

To celebrate the launch of their new Galaxy S10 smartphones, Samsung partnered with the world’s most popular gamer and a Korean pop supergroup for a special event in New York City called Level Up.

Held at Samsung 837, the company’s exclusive Manhattan venue, Level Up included a “Fortnite” tournament run by Super League Gaming with a guest appearance from Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and a performance by K-pop group iKon.

The tournament was played entirely on the Galaxy S10+, with footage being displayed on a three-story video wall inside Samsung 837; gameplay was also broadcast on Twitch, a video game streaming platform. As a part of the Galaxy S10 launch, Samsung is offering S10 owners an exclusive “Fortnite” skin based on iKon member Jung Chanwoo. The Galaxy S10 officially launched on March 8th with three different models.

Grand prize winners at Level Up were given new Galaxy S10 phones and the top performing players in the “Fortnite” tournament got to play alongside Ninja and iKon on the Samsung 837 stage. Ninja is the most well-known competitive gamer in the world, having earned more than 13 million followers on Twitch.

Here’s quick look at what it was like at Level Up inside Samsung 837:

Samsung 837’s three-story video wall showed off the action from the Level Up “Fortnite” tournament.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the world’s most popular “Fortnite” player, was in attendance; he helped launch the Galaxy S9 last year too.

The winners of Level Up’s “Fortnite” tournament got to meet Ninja and earned Galaxy S10 phones for their efforts.

Korean pop group iKon was also on hand for an exclusive performance.

“Fortnite” has a special skin based on iKon member Jung Chanwoo; only people who buy the Galaxy S10 will be able to unlock it.

Fans packed the house for iKon’s performance and a special panel discussion with Ninja and the group.

In case you’re wondering what iKon’s music sounds like, you can listen to one of their top tracks here.

Later in the day, Ninja and the members of iKon played with fans on a new Creative Island in “Fortnite” made exclusively for Level Up.

Everyone at Level Up was playing the mobile version of “Fortnite” on the Samsung Galaxy S10.