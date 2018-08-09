Samsung just unveiled its first-ever smart speaker called ‘Galaxy Home’ to take on Amazon’s, Google’s, and Apple’s smart speakers

source Samsung

The Galaxy Home will be powered by Samsung’s own AI voice assistant called Bixby for voice commands.

More details will be announced in November during Samsung’s Developer Conference.

Samsung announced its new smart speaker called the Galaxy Home during its event in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday.

The “smart” part comes from Samsung’s own Bixby artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant. Much like Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, you can ask Bixby questions and have it perform certain tasks with your voice.

So far, Samsung’s Bixby hasn’t received the most positive reviews when compared to competition. Samsung announced several new improvements to Bixby during its event on Thursday, but it feels like the company is playing catch-up with Google, Amazon, and even Apple’s Siri.

The Galaxy Home will also be a smart device hub, so you’ll be able to control smart-home devices with your voice. For example, you can control doors fitted with smart locks, or turn on smart light bulbs.

As a speaker, the Galaxy Home will deliver 360-degree sound, but you can ask Bixby to direct sound towards you rather than spreading it around a room. It also houses a subwoofer for bass.

Design-wise, it seemingly sports a fabric exterior in a somewhat similar shape as Apple’s HomePod. The major difference is the tripod stand. From the photos during Samsung’s event, it looks like it could be a fairly large device.

Samsung didn’t reveal much about the Galaxy Home during its event. More details will be announced during the company’s Developer Conference in November.