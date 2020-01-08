Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite aims to give a flagship phone experience for less — here’s what we know so far

source Samsung

Samsung has announced the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – aimed at offering some of the best features of the Note 10 in a cheaper package.

The new device offers a modern design and powerful performance.

Pricing and availability for the phone has yet to be revealed, but we’ll update this article when we know more.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the best phones for productivity out there – but it’s also a little pricey. Now, however, there’s a new phone worth considering – the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The Note 10 Lite is aimed at offering the most essential features of the Note 10 but at a lower price. We don’t know everything about the new phone just yet – but here’s what we do know.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is built for productivity. Like other devices in the Note range, you’ll get an S Pen stylus, which should help with productivity. The display on the phone is an impressive 6.7 inches, with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 – so images and videos should look pretty sharp and crisp.

The phone itself looks good, too. The design is modern, thanks to the edge-to-edge display, but it also offers some older features that many will appreciate – like a headphone jack. So, if you prefer wired headphones, you’ll be able to use them here. Here are the most important parts listed before we get into it:

Processor (CPU) : 2.7GHz Samsung Exynos 9810 CPU (10-nanometer, octa-core)

: 2.7GHz Samsung Exynos 9810 CPU (10-nanometer, octa-core) Graphics (GPU) : Mali-G72 MP18 graphics processor

: Mali-G72 MP18 graphics processor Display : 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O touchscreen, (2,400 x 1080)

: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O touchscreen, (2,400 x 1080) Camera : 32MP rear (F2.2); Triple Camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS, Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS)

: 32MP rear (F2.2); Triple Camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS, Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS) Memory (RAM) : 6GB – 8GB RAM

: 6GB – 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB internal flash starting

Under the hood, the phone is pretty powerful. Samsung has opted for its self-built Exynos 9810 processor here, along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Again, this is a relatively high-performing phone, and should be able to handle most things that you can throw at it.

The camera array is a bit different than the Galaxy Note 10, but still pretty versatile. There’s a 12-megapixel (MP) main camera, along with a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens – making for a lens for most situations. On the front, you’ll get a 32MP selfie camera.

On the whole, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is an incredibly slight step down from the Note 10 proper, losing a bit of screen pixel density and HDR visual capability as well as a bit of CPU power. However, on paper it looks practically identical, so we’ll see what this looks like in terms of price hopefully soon.

Again, pricing and availability for the Note 10 Lite has yet to be revealed – but we’ll update this article when we know more.