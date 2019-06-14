Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is expected in just a couple months — here’s what we’ve heard so far

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Samsung‘s Galaxy Note 10 smartphone is expected in just a couple months.

Rumors are somewhat inconsistent so far, but they’ll surely become more clear as we get closer to the expected August announcement of the Galaxy Note 10.

While rumors still paint an uncertain picture, we can look to the Galaxy S10 for some inspiration as to what to expect in the Galaxy Note 10.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We’re expecting Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 smartphone in just a couple months, which means we’ve already seen a few rumors surrounding the device.

Looking through the rumors, it’s tough to come away with a solid picture of what to expect in the Galaxy Note 10. There’s a lot of back and forth between rumors at this point.

Still, we can take some of Samsung’s new features and innovations from the Galaxy S10 and apply them to the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

Check out what we’re expecting in for the Galaxy Note 10 so far:

The Galaxy Note 10 will have a familiar Galaxy Note-style design, with a few borrowed elements from the Galaxy S10.

source YouTube/91Mobiles/OnLeaks

A render of the device based on information from the often-reliable gadgets leaker @OnLeaks might already give us a decent idea of what the Galaxy Note 10 will look like.

The render suggests the Galaxy Note 10 looks pretty similar to the Galaxy Note 9 with a few updates. For one, the bezels look even narrower than those on the Galaxy Note 9.

We can also see a similar selfie camera cutout like the one on the Galaxy S10, which will be new for the Note line and expected at this stage. The main difference with the Galaxy Note 10’s supposed selfie camera cutout is it’s positioned in the center rather than to the right of the display, like the Galaxy S10’s cutout.

Samsung usually releases just one version of its Galaxy Note smartphones, but rumors are saying that Samsung will announce two models with different screen sizes.

caption The Galaxy S10e (left) and the Galaxy S10 (right). source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Some rumors suggest that Samsung might announce two models of the Galaxy Note 10 with different screen sizes.

The new second model could be a larger model, according to several reports, and it could be called the Galaxy Note 10 “Pro,” according to gadgets leaker @IceUniverse on Twitter.

One report even claims there will actually be four different models of the Galaxy Note 10, including those with different screen sizes, and 5G variants of those two differently sized models.

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro may come with a quad-camera lens system, while the regular Note 10 may come with a triple-lens system.

source YouTube/Pricebaba.com/OnLeaks

According to the renders based on information from reliable gadgets leaker @OnLeaks, the regular Galaxy Note 10 will come with a triple-lens camera system, and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will come with a quad-lens system.

Based on phones that have triple-lens systems, like the Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 7 Pro, one lens will likely be a regular camera, another for zoomed photos, and the third for ultrawide angle photos. The fourth lens that’s rumored for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro could be a depth-sensing camera, much like the fourth lens in the Galaxy S10 5G.

The Galaxy Note 10 will be expensive.

caption The Galaxy Note 9. source Tony Villas-Boas/Business Insider

So far, price estimates for the Galaxy Note 10 are suggesting that it won’t be cheaper than the Galaxy Note 9.

The Note 9 started at $1,000, so that’s a starting point for the Galaxy Note 10’s price tag.

We’re expecting some of Samsung’s new features and innovations from the Galaxy S10 to come to the Galaxy Note 10.

We saw earlier that the selfie camera cutout from the Galaxy S10 could be featured on the Galaxy Note 10, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the Galaxy Note 10 comes with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor from the Galaxy S10 too.

Reverse wireless charging from the Galaxy S10 phones could also be an imported feature for the Galaxy Note 10. With traditionally large batteries, Samsung’s reverse wireless charging feature would make a lot of sense on Samsung’s Galaxy Note series.

It’s also safe to assume the Galaxy Note 10 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, like the Galaxy S10.

Lots of rumors are claiming that Samsung is ditching the headphone jack on the Galaxy Note 10.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This rumors is particularly inconsistent. I’ve seen a back-and-forth regarding the headphone jack and whether it’ll feature on the Galaxy Note 10. At this stage, it’s just not clear enough to make a call. But the smoke is there, so it would be surprising if Samsung isn’t at least considering nixing the headphone jack.

The Galaxy Note 10 will come with a super fast charger, but it’s not clear exactly which one.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Some rumors suggest the Note 10 would come with Samsung’s super fast 45-watt charger, others are saying it’ll come with a 25-watt charger, which would still be faster than the stock 15-watt charger that has come included with most Samsung Galaxy phones recently.

Hopefully we’ll get some narrowed down details as we approach the Galaxy Note 10’s expected launch date.

Samsung usually reveals its Galaxy Note phones in August, so that’s what we’re expecting for the Galaxy Note 10.