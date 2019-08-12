The cheapest Galaxy Note 10 costs $950, but you can get it for $350 if you trade in a few specific smartphones

caption The new Galaxy Note 10 phones. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung’s pre-order trade-in offer for the Galaxy Note 10 – where you can trade in your old smartphone for up to $600 – is still in effect, and there’s no telling how much longer it’ll last.

The company only says that the offer is available for “a limited time” and “while supplies last.” So far, as of Monday, Samsung will still let you trade in some select smartphones for $600, effectively reducing the price tag of the $950 Galaxy Note 10 down to $350.

And as for the $1,100 Galaxy Note 10 Plus, trading in certain smartphones will reduce the price down to $500.

The devices haven’t been reviewed yet, so no one really knows if they’re any good. Still, $350 for the Galaxy Note 10 and $500 for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus appear like amazing deals. At the end of the day, however, pre-ordering a phone that hasn’t been reviewed does come with risks.

If you’re tempted by this deal, there are some things to keep in mind, of course. For one, the device you want to trade in has to be in good condition, and it must be fully paid off if you’ve been paying for it with a payment plan.

Check out which phones will fetch you that $600 trade-in discount, and how much you can get with older models:

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can trade in phone models older than those listed above, but you won’t get as much as $600 for them. Here are all the trade-ins for Samsung phones.

source Samsung

Here are all the Apple iPhones that Samsung will trade in for a Galaxy Note 10 discount.

source Samsung

And here are the Google phones that Samsung will trade in for a Galaxy Note 10 discount.