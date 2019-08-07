Here are the biggest differences between Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10

caption The Galaxy Note 10, left, and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung just officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

As usual, the biggest differences between Samsung’s new Note and Galaxy S phones are in the Note’s stylus compatibility and screen size.

But there are also more minor differences when it comes to storage capacity, battery size, and the camera.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 on Wednesday, marking the ninth entry in the company’s stylus-wielding series. The phone will come in two variants – the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus – and will be available starting August 23.

The biggest differences between Samsung’s Galaxy Note series and the Galaxy S line is usually in the size of its display and its compatibility with the company’s S Pen stylus. That’s the case yet again this year with the Note 10, although there are also some more granular differences between the phones’ cameras, memory, and storage capacities.

Here’s a closer look at how the Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus compare to the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

The S Pen stylus

Samsung’s new Note phones, like every Note that came before it, come with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, unlike the company’s Galaxy S phones.

This year, Samsung is bringing some new features to the S Pen, such as the ability to convert handwritten notes to text, new gesture controls, and a refreshed design.

The Galaxy Note 10 vs. the Galaxy S10

Other than S Pen support, the biggest advantage the Note 10 offers over the S10 is its larger screen. The Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display compared to the Galaxy S10’s 6.1-inch screen.

But the S10’s quad HD screen has a higher resolution of 3040 x 1440, whereas the Note 10’s full HD screen has a resolution of 2280 x 1080. The S10’s display packs 550 pixels per inch, whereas the Note 10 squeezes 401 pixels per inch.

That makes it sound like the S10’s screen is sharper than that of the Note 10, but it’s impossible to tell how they really compare without using the two phones alongside one another.

The Note 10 also comes with 256 GB of storage space, whereas the S10 is available in either 128 GB or 512 GB variants. Since the Note 10 is a bit larger than the S10, it also has a slightly bigger battery (3500 mAh compared to the S10’s 3400 mAh battery).

The two Note 10 phones both have triple-rear camera systems that consist of a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Each phone also has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

The $950 Note 10, with its S Pen stylus, larger screen, and bigger battery, will cost $50 more than the $900 Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. the Galaxy S10 Plus

As is the case with the two smaller versions of these phones, the most noticeable difference between the Note 10 Plus and the S10 Plus is their size. The Note 10 Plus’ screen measures 6.8 inches, while the S10 Plus’ display is 6.4 inches. Both screens have a resolution of 3040 x 1440, and the Note 10 Plus’ display packs 498 pixels per inch while the S10 Plus’ features 522 pixels per inch.

There are also some key differences to note when it comes to the devices’ cameras. While both phones will include a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, the Note 10 Plus has a fourth depth camera. When it comes to the front-facing selfie camera, both devices include a 10-megapixel sensor, but the S10 Plus also features an 8-megapixel depth camera, unlike the Note 10 Plus.

Compared to the Note 10 Plus, the S10 Plus also comes in a different variety of storage options. The Galaxy S10 Plus comes in 128 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB capacities, whereas the Note 10 Plus is available in either 256 GB or 512 GB. The Note 10 Plus comes with 12 GB of RAM, while S10 Plus customers can choose between 8 GB or 12 GB options.

The bigger Note 10 Plus also has a larger 4300 mAh battery versus the S10 Plus’ 4100 mAh capacity.

Pricing for the Note 10 Plus starts at $1,100, which is slightly more expensive than the $1,000 S10 Plus.