Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is up to $400 off at Best Buy, Samsung, and Amazon right now

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best smartphones that launched in 2018, but considering how high-quality it is, it also comes with a high price tag. That price tag, however, just got slashed by $400 at Best Buy, by $300 on Samsung’s site, and by $270 on Amazon.

Best Buy is offering the biggest price cut, but the deal is only running today, so you’ll want to snap it up before it’s gone and you end up having to settle for a smaller discount from Samsung or Amazon. Prime Day is also coming up on July 15 and 16, so you can always check back to see if Amazon has a better discount then, too.

Why all the discounts? Well, it likely has to do with the fact that the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to launch in August, but if you’re looking for a high-end phone and don’t want to wait for the latest and greatest device then it shouldn’t matter that a new phone is on the way.

The Galaxy Note 9 is an absolute powerhouse and a great option for anyone that wants a large-screen phone with top-tier performance. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is Qualcomm’s flagship processor for 2018, plus it offers a hefty 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels. Safe to say, it’s a great phone for anyone who wants a big, powerful phone.

The deal on the device is available from a range of retailers. You can get the phone for $400 off straight from Best Buy, or you can get it for around $300 off from Samsung, depending on the carrier you go for. Last but not least, if you absolutely prefer to buy from Amazon, you can get the Note 9 for $270 off.