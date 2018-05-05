Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

source YouTube/DBS Designing

Samsung already confirmed the Galaxy Note 9 in October 2017.

It’s a similar move as OnePlus, where the co-founders often publish blog posts revealing certain details and features before their new models are released.

However, Samsung didn’t reveal very much at all about its upcoming device in its own post. I suppose it acts as a reassurance that Galaxy Note fans can expect a follow-up to the Galaxy Note 8.

Unfortunately, the rumor mongers out there don’t have very much to reveal about the Galaxy Note 9, either. Still, a few hints show us where we can expect the biggest improvements in the upcoming Galaxy Note 9. I’d still be wary about any rumors or hints that don’t come from Samsung itself.

Check out what we know about the Galaxy Note 9:

1. The Galaxy Note 9 could have an invisible fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the display.

caption The first smartphone with a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the display from Chinese phone maker Vivo. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

This is the biggest rumor about the Galaxy Note 9 so far. Various sources, including a historically reliable gadgets leaker only known as “Ice Universe,” have said the Galaxy Note 9 will feature an invisible fingerprint scanner underneath the display.

However, Korean news site The Investor doesn’t support these rumors, saying “It is not, however, expected to feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor.”

Contradicting rumors suggests the feature is still in the air for the Galaxy Note 9.

2. A new Samsung skin over Android.

caption The Galaxy Note 5 with a version of Samsung’s own “skin” with specific features for the S-Pen. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Ice Universe mentioned a “Crown UX,” which suggests the Galaxy Note 9 might come with a brand-new skin, which Samsung uses to differentiate its smartphones from other Android devices.

It’s not clear if the Crown UX will be a major overhaul of the current Experience UX skin that Samsung uses on the Galaxy S9. The Galaxy Note skins are usually a little different to Galaxy S skins to accommodate features designed around the S-Pen stylus.

3. Samsung said the S-Pen will be improved.

source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

Samsung said in an interview (with itself in its own newsroom blog) that it’s looking to improve the S-Pen in the Galaxy Note 9. The company didn’t go into specifics, which is unfortunate as we’d expect improvements in any new model.

4. A bigger battery.

Ice Universe claims the Galaxy Note 9 will sport a large 3,850 mAh battery compared to the 3,300 mAh battery in the Galaxy Note 8. That extra capacity may not bring the multi-day battery life we all crave in smartphones, but it could at least offer more confidence when it comes to the Galaxy Note 9’s battery life.

5. An improved camera.

source Corey Protin/Business Insider

One of the Galaxy Note 9’s highlights will apparently include its camera, according to Ice Universe. Rumors surrounding the Galaxy Note 9’s camera are scant, and we’re pretty much expecting a similar dual-lens setup like the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 with perhaps some minor tweaks and improvements.

6. Bixby 2.0.

source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

Samsung already told ZDNet that it’ll probably introduce a new and improved version of Bixby with the Galaxy Note 9. The improvements include a more natural-sounding voice for the Bixby voice assistant itself, more availability on other smart devices like TVs, appliances, and smart speakers. We hope it’ll come with a lot more improvements, as Bixby is currently lagging far behind Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant when it comes to overall usefulness.

7. The Galaxy Note 9 could be announced in June.

The overall consensus among rumor mongers is that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 9 earlier in the year than it did the Galaxy Note 8 last year.

The Investor suggests we’ll see the Galaxy Note 9 in July or August. The Galaxy Note 8 was announced in late August, so a July or August announcement for the Galaxy Note 9 wouldn’t be that much earlier.