You can now preorder Samsung’s $1,300 Galaxy S10 5G from Verizon, and the carrier is soon rolling out 5G to 20 more cities

caption Verizon began offering pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 5G on Thursday, and also announced 20 new cities that will get Verizon’s 5G network coverage. source Samsung/YouTube

Verizon opened preorders on Thursday for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone that can connect to the carrier’s 5G network.

Verizon currently has its 5G network activated in two cities, and the carrier also announced 20 more cities where its 5G network will be activated, but the carrier didn’t say when.

It should be noted that only “select parts” of each city will have Verizon’s 5G network coverage. 5G smartphones will automatically switch to Verizon’s 4G LTE network when they travel out of range of 5G networks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Verizon customers can now preorder Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G smartphone that can connect to the carrier’s 5G network.

5G is the latest mobile network that carriers promise brings 10 times the speed of the current 4G LTE networks smartphones use to connect to the internet. It’s also said to relieve some of the network congestion that smartphone users experience during peak hours in crowded locations, and it’ll lead to better network performance for data-intensive tasks like video streaming.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is available for preorder from Verizon starting from $1,300, or $54.16 per month in 24 monthly payments. Pre-orders will be delivered by May 16, according to Verizon.

That’s pricey for any smartphone, but Verizon is offering up to $450 off the Galaxy S10 5G’s price when you trade in a relatively recent eligible device. The company is offering $300 off when you trade in older devices. You can check what Verizon will offer for your trade-in device on Verizon’s Galaxy S10 5G preorder page and clicking “See Details” under “Special Offer” towards the top of the page.

source Verizon

The Galaxy S10 5G is the second smartphone that Verizon offers that can connect to the carrier’s 5G network. The first 5G phone offered by Verizon is the Motorola Moto Z3, which requires the separately purchased 5G “Moto Mod” that attaches itself to the back of the Moto Z3 phone.

Verizon also announced that its 5G network will be activated in 20 more cities on top of two cities – Minneapolis and Chicago – where Verizon has already activated its 5G network earlier this in April. Verizon hasn’t yet made it clear when these 20 extra cities will get Verizon’s 5G network.

Read more: The best smartphone maker you’ve never heard of is announcing a new smartphone in May that’s expected to have a more advanced display than the iPhone or Galaxy S10.

Those 20 cities that Verizon announced will get the carrier’s 5G network include: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington DC.

When Verizon activates its 5G network in the 20 cities listed above, the carrier’s 5G network will be available in a total of 22 cities in the US.

source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It’s worth noting that only “select parts” of the cities listed cities above will have 5G coverage – not the entire city. When Verizon customers with 5G devices move out of range of 5G network coverage, their devices will automatically switch to the carrier’s 4G LTE network.

Verizon’s 5G network will only be available to customers with the carrier’s “Above” and “Beyond” unlimited data plans. Verizon has a $10 monthly 5G access fee on its plans, which will be waived “for a limited time.” Eventually, all those who purchase 5G connectivity from Verizon will pay the $10 monthly fee.