Amazon is discounting the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ by up to $114 for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are easily two of the best phones currently available, thanks to their powerful specs and great design.

The phones also offer a highly reviewed triple-lens camera that takes great photos in a variety of lighting conditions.

For a limited time, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are up to $114 off on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the best phones of the year, offering powerful specs, a beautiful design, and great camera features. At launch, the phones were a little pricey, but now, for a limited time, you can get them for up to $114 off on Amazon.

There are actually a few different Samsung Galaxy S10 models worth considering, though not all of them have been discounted. The Samsung Galaxy S10e, for example, is a great phone, but its price hasn’t been cut. If you’re looking for a great deal, you’ll have to consider the standard Galaxy S10 or the larger Galaxy S10+.

If you buy the standard Galaxy S10, you can expect savings of a cool $100, while the Galaxy S10+ is discounted by almost $115. The phones are unlocked so you can use them on any carrier’s network.

The Galaxy S10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and up to a huge 512GB of storage. Safe to say, the S10 is one of the most powerful phones of the year. On top of the performance-related specs, you’ll also get a 6.1-inch screen with an edge-to-edge design. On the back of the phone, there’s a triple-lens camera with a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It’s currently $100 off on Amazon.

If you want something slightly larger, then it’s worth considering the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The phone offers many of the same specs as the standard Galaxy S10, but bumps up the RAM to up to 12GB and the storage to up to a hefty 1TB. The screen is also a little bigger, coming in at 6.4 inches, and there’s a dual front-facing camera instead of a single-lens camera. It also has a pretty massive 4,100mAh battery, which should easily get you through a full day of use. It’s currently almost $115 off on Amazon.

We don’t know how long these deal will last, so if you’re in the market for a great smartphone, act fast.