This popular app for the new Galaxy S10 phones makes the best use of Samsung’s hole-punch camera when you’re not taking selfies

caption The Energy Ring app activates the light strip that surrounds the hole-punch cutout to show you how much battery life your Galaxy S10 has. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The app “Energy Ring” adds a ring of light to indicate battery level around the selfie camera cutout on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 phones.

The app was recently updated to support the Galaxy S10 Plus, so it now supports all Galaxy S10 phones.

Check out how to get a ring of light around your Galaxy S10’s selfie camera cutout with Energy Ring.

An app called “Energy Ring” designed for Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 phones is becoming popular, as it makes great use of the hole-punch camera cutout on Samsung’s Infinity-O display.

Energy Ring activates the light strip that surrounds the hole-punch cutout to show you how much battery life your Galaxy S10 has.

Just recently, the Energy Ring app added support for the Galaxy S10 Plus, which has a wider, pill-shaped cutout compared to the circular cutout on the Galaxy S10 and S10e.

Check out how Energy Ring works:

First, install the free Energy Ring app from the Google Play Store.

source Google Play Store

You can tap or click on this link to get the Energy Ring app from Google’s Play Store.

Once in the app, tap the switch symbol on the top right of the app. It can be difficult to see if you don’t know what to look for.

source Business Insider

The app will take you to the S10’s notifications access menu, where you simply need to tap the switch for Energy Ring.

source Business Insider

A popup will appear that says that Energy Ring will have a worrying amount of access to your notifications, “including personal information such as contact names and the content of messages you receive.”

source Business Insider

This popup is somewhat alarming, and it’s understandable why someone wouldn’t want to give Energy Ring this kind of access.

Energy Ring’s developer IJP says in the app’s description on Google Play that “Energy Ring does not read any Notification whatsoever, it merely relies on it to be alive. Be assured that the App does NOT access anything.”

It’s difficult to tell how trustworthy a small, third-party developer like IJP actually is. If it’s worth anything, the prominent XDA-Developers site cites IJP (or “jagan2” as he’s known on the site) as a “recognized developer.” It might not be an official declaration of trustworthiness, but I highly doubt that XDA-Developers would promote a developer or app that compromises your security.

If you’re comfortable with XDA-Developers’ backing and IJP’s claims that the Energy Ring app doesn’t access your notifications, you can tap “Allow” on the popup.

Another popup will ask you to allow the Energy Ring app to “Appear on top,” which you should switch on to make it work.

source Business Insider

Once you’ve installed and set up the app, you’ll see a ring around the Galaxy S10’s camera cutout that indicates remaining battery life.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Unfortunately, the ring doesn’t stay on when your Galaxy S10 goes to sleep and the screen turns off.

You can adjust the thickness of the ring, which direction it moves, and the colors that represent a range of remaining battery life.

source Business Insider

You can set the ring to automatically turn off when using a full screen app, which turns off the ring when you’re watching a video. This is what it looks like if you keep it on.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

It could actually be useful to keep on the Energy Ring if you want to keep tabs on your battery life while watching videos.