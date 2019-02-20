LIVE: Samsung unveils new Galaxy phones, watches, and more

- source
- REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
- All eyes are on Samsung as the tech giant is set to announce a handful of new gadgets at its Unpacked event on Wednesday in San Francisco.
- Reports and leaks are pointing to at least three new Galaxy phones: the Galaxy S10 “E,” the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and a rumored high-end phone called the Galaxy S10 “X.”
- We’re also expecting a new smartwatch, new earbuds, and potentially Samsung’s rumored foldable smartphone.
- Follow along with our live blog below – we’ll be updating it throughout the event, which begins at 2 p.m. ET.
2:00 PM: It’s starting! Here’s the WiFi password, in case you’re wondering.
- source
- YouTube/Samsung