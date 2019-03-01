The Galaxy S10’s new in-display fingerprint sensor won’t work if you crack the phone’s screen

caption Here are some simulated scratches on the Samsung Galaxy S10’s display. source YouTube/JerryRigEverything

Screen cracks and extremely deep scratches could render Samsung’s new Galaxy S10’s new in-display fingerprint sensor useless.

The in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10 smartphone wasn’t affected with lighter scratches, so normal wear and tear should be fine.

The ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus may stop working if you crack the phone’s screen, and the cracks cover the fingerprint sensing area on the display.

Indeed, destroyer of gadgets Zack Nelson of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel simulated a screen crack over the Galaxy S10’s fingerprint sensing area with heavy scratches, and the S10’s fingerprint sensor stopped working.

With that said, “lighter” scratching didn’t appear to affect the Galaxy S10’s fingerprint sensor, and Nelson’s test scratches were still deeper than what most people will achieve over the lifetime of their Galaxy S10. Basically, normal wear and tear won’t affect the Galaxy S10’s fingerprint sensor.

Most people should be protected from lighter scratches and even normal wear and tear, as Samsung is including a screen protector with the Galaxy S10. As for preventing cracks, suffice it to say that the best way to avoid them is to use a case.

If screen cracks do affect the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10, the phone’s facial recognition could be used instead – just note that the Galaxy S10’s facial recognition isn’t as secure as the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Check out Nelson’s video here: