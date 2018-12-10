Samsung’s newest smartphone offers a big hint at the Galaxy S10’s design

source Samsung

Samsung released a new mid-range smartphone, the A8S, with a unique display.

Instead of a notch to house the selfie camera, Samsung’s “Infinity-O” display has a punch-hole cutout at the upper-left side of the display.

The Galaxy S10 could come with a similar Infinity-O display. Samsung said it’ll start adding new features to mid-range devices like the Galaxy A8S before adding them to flagship devices, like the Galaxy S10.

Samsung announced its new Galaxy A8S smartphone on Monday, a mid-range smartphone aimed at the Chinese market for now – and it could hint at the upcoming Galaxy S10’s design.

Samsung seemingly refuses to use the divisive “notch” design that the iPhone and so many Android devices have adopted to house the selfie camera and facial recognition software. Instead, Samsung came up with its own solution: it punched a small hole through the display on the Galaxy A8S where the selfie camera can peek through, while still allowing for an all-display front design with narrow bezels, or edges around the screen.

This display with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner of the Galaxy A8S is also rumored to feature on Samsung’s upcoming flagship Android smartphone, the Galaxy S10. Samsung calls the display its “Infinity-O” display.

Apart from the rumors that hint to an Infinity-O display on the Galaxy S10, Samsung also told CNBC in September that it’ll begin adding new features to its mid-range devices – like the Galaxy A8S – before adding them to flagship devices. The goal is to make Samsung’s mid-range devices more appealing to Millennials.

The Infinity-O is certainly a new feature, and we wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Galaxy S10 comes with a similar, if not identical, display.

Either way, we’ll find out whether Samsung gives the Galaxy S10 its Infinity-O display in early 2019 when the company is expected to reveal its new flagship smartphone.