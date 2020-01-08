Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite is nearly as powerful as the original, but it costs a lot less and has a bigger screen — here’s what we know so far

source Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020.

The new phone is aimed at offering a relatively premium experience at a lower price.

Pricing and availability for the S10 Lite have yet to be revealed, but we’ll update this article when we know more.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S10 but don’t want to spend all that cash on the phone? There’s now a phone for you. At CES 2020, Samsung unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, including many of the best features on offer by the flagship device, but at a supposedly more affordable price.

The new phone offers a modern design, high-end specs, and a relatively nice camera. We don’t know everything about it just yet – but here’s what we do know.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is a slightly scaled-down version of the original Samsung Galaxy S10, but it still offers many of the device’s best features. Notably, you’ll get a modern design with an edge-to-edge display and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The display sits in at 6.7 inches, with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, meaning it should offer relatively crisp visuals. Here’s a list of the most important bits inside before we break it all down:

Processor (CPU) : 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU (7-nanometer, octa-core)

: 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU (7-nanometer, octa-core) Graphics (GPU) : Qualcomm Adreno 640 graphics processor

: Qualcomm Adreno 640 graphics processor Display : 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O touchscreen, (2,400 x 1080)

: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O touchscreen, (2,400 x 1080) Camera : 32MP rear (F2.2); Triple Camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS, Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS)

: 32MP rear (F2.2); Triple Camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS, Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS) Memory (RAM) : 6GB – 8GB RAM

: 6GB – 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB internal flash starting

Under the hood, you’ll get pretty sweet performance too. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Safe to say, the phone should be more than capable of keeping up with most tasks.

The cameras are a little different than the original Galaxy S10, but they should still take quality photos. You’ll get a 48-megapixel (MP) main lens, along with a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro lens. The phone also offers Samsung’s “Super Steady OIS” tech, which should help with capturing those action shots. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie cam.

As you can see, there’s very little here that’s markedly different on the inside between this new model and the more expensive proper Galaxy S10. You’re getting a larger, if not quite as sharp, display along with much of the same power in terms of processing and storage, and a slightly less impressive camera. Not bad for a tradeoff, but that’s entirely dependent on the final price, of course.

Pricing and availability of the phone have yet to be announced, but we’ll update this article when we know more.