At $1,599, the most expensive model of the Samsung Galaxy S10 costs $150 more than the best iPhone

The Galaxy S10 is the newest line of Samsung smartphones, due out on March 8th.

The most expensive model is the Galaxy S10+, which can cost up to $1,599 with 1TB storage.

The 512GB iPhone XS Max, the most expensive Apple smartphone, costs $1449.

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone will retail for $1,980, making it one of the most expensive devices on the market.

Smartphones are still getting better every year – but they’re also getting much more expensive. Case in point, the top model of Samsung’s new Galaxy S10+ will sell for $1,599.

To be fair, there’s a pretty big range of prices within the whole Galaxy S10 line, which will be available starting from March 7th. The cheapest model is the S10e, which starts at $749 for a phone with a 5.8-inch screen and 128GB of storage. The regular S10 starts at $899 for the same 128GB of storage and a 6.1-inch screen. The S10+ starts at $999 for a 6.4-inch screen and the minimum of 128GB storage.

The $1,599 version of the Galaxy S10+ increases the storage to 1TB; nearly eight times as much space as the base model for an extra $600. Meanwhile, Samsung says that its upcoming folding Galaxy Fold smartphone will retail for $1,980.

Read more: These are the key differences between Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 phones

To compare, Apple’s most expensive smartphone, the iPhone Xs Max, costs $1,449 and comes with 512GB storage, as well as a slightly larger screen at 6.5-inches. The base model of iPhone Xs Max goes down to 64GB of storage but still costs $1,099.

Samsung and Apple and other smartphone makers seem pretty set on ratcheting up prices with each year’s new devices. On the consumer side, excitement continues to bubble around newly announced phones, but people are waiting longer to adopt new devices.