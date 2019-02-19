A Galaxy S10 Plus commercial appears to have accidentally aired on TV ahead of Samsung’s official announcement

caption The Galaxy S10 Plus commercial ran on Norwegian television before Samsung even had a chance to reveal it. source YouTube/SlashLeaks

A TV commercial for the upcoming Galaxy S10 Plus was aired on Norwegian television.

The Galaxy S10 hasn’t been announced by Samsung yet, suggesting the airing of the commercial was a mistake.

The commercial, if accurate, confirms some rumors about the Galaxy S10 Plus.

A TV commercial for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus – a phone that hasn’t been announced or released yet – was aired on Norwegian television.

A Norwegian person recorded the commercial playing on TV and uploaded the video to YouTube. The video was recently taken down.

But gadget leaks website SlashLeaks obtained another video of the Norwegian Galaxy S10 Plus ad, which you can see below:

Usually, I’d say we have to wait for Samsung to announce details about its upcoming devices. But if this ad is from Samsung, then the wait is technically over.

If it’s accurate and truly is a Samsung ad, the video confirms a few existing rumors about the Galaxy S10, like its punch-hole display, ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, a triple camera lens system on at least on the Galaxy S10 Plus model, reverse wireless charging, and even new wireless earbuds.

While the video seemingly reveals a bunch of details, there’s surely more to Samsung’s Galaxy S10 devices. For those missing details, we’ll have to see what Samsung announces and unveils tomorrow on February 20 during the company’s Unpacked event.