Samsung is already letting you reserve the Galaxy S10, a full week before the company even plans to announce the phone

source Samsung

You can already reserve a spot to pre-order the upcoming Galaxy S10 from Samsung.

Those who are interested should consider that the phone hasn’t been reviewed, or even announced yet.

Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S10 at its February 20 Unpacked event.

Reserving a spot gives you a 72-hour priority window to actually pre-order the Galaxy S10.

Samsung is letting you reserve the Galaxy S10 a full week before the company even announces it at its February 20 Unpacked event.

In fact, Samsung’s reservation page doesn’t even say it’s the Galaxy S10 you’re reserving. It’s only referring to something “you know” that’s coming soon, and also mentions “the next Galaxy.” But there’s very little doubt about it at this stage: it’s the Galaxy S10.

You’ll have from February 13 until 11:59 p.m. February 20 to reserve a spot to pre-order the Galaxy S10. When you reserve a spot, you’ll be given a 72-hour priority window to actually pre-order the Galaxy S10. After the 72-hour window, you’ll lose your priority status, which offers less guarantee that you’ll get the Galaxy S10 as soon as possible.

Reserving a spot doesn’t mean you actually pre-ordered the device, however. To pre-order the Galaxy S10, you’ll need to return to Samsung.com between February 21 at 12:01 a.m. and March 7 at 11:59 p.m. to complete the pre-order.

Pre-orders will be delivered by March 8.

Samsung is also offering up to a $550 trade-in offer for your old device, just as long as it’s not a leased phone you bought through an upgrade program, and it works properly and is in good physical condition. You can see all the terms for trading in your old phone here.

As exciting as it all might seem, it’s rarely a good idea to pre-order something that hasn’t yet been reviewed, or even announced. There are plenty of rumors surrounding the Galaxy S10, but rumors aren’t always accurate.