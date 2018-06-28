The Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumored to have a bunch of new features, including a triple-lens camera — here’s everything we know so far

source Samsung

Samsung recently announced the date of its Unpacked event, when the company is expected to reveal the Galaxy Note 9 and all of its features.

As tantalizing as the Note series’ large screens and S Pen features are, perhaps Samsung has something even better in store with the successor to the Galaxy S9. So far, it’s being called the Galaxy S10.

Check out the latest rumors about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone:

There could be three different Galaxy S10 models.

Samsung may release three Galaxy S10 models instead of the usual two we’ve seen in previous Galaxy S releases, according to Korean news site ET News.

If Google’s translation feature translated the Korean post properly, the smallest model is said to come with a 5.8-inch display and a flat front surface. That’s to say it won’t have the curved edges that have become standard on Galaxy S phones since the Galaxy S8. As for screen size, it would be the same size as the regular Galaxy S9.

The mid-sized model is also rumored to have a 5.8-inch display, but with curved edges.

The largest of the three Galaxy S10 models will supposedly come with a 6.2-inch display and curved edges.

The largest Galaxy S10 model is said to come with a triple-lens camera system.

The largest of the three Galaxy S10 phones will apparently come with a triple-lens camera system, according to ET News. There’s no clear indication as to what kinds of improvements the third lens will bring.

As for the smaller 5.8-inch models, the non-curved model will have a single camera, and the curved smaller model will have a dual-lens camera.

For the dual and triple-lens camera, I’d expect that at least one of their functions will be a 2X optical zoom that’s currently found on the Galaxy S9.

Expect even better camera performance, especially in low-light environments.

It’s normal to expect better camera performance on an upcoming smartphone model, but Samsung itself described its new technology that could feature in the Galaxy S10 in a blog post.

Samsung calls the technology “Isocell Plus,” and it’s meant to “capture more light, significantly increasing light sensitivity and color fidelity” for “even more accurate and clearer photos in challenging light environments.”

Samsung says the technology gives a smartphone camera up to 15% better more sensitivity to light. That’s to say the low-light performance of the Galaxy S10 – if it contains Samsung’s Isocell Plus technology – will be even better than the Galaxy S9, which is already the best camera performer in low-light situations.

The Galaxy S10’s camera could also have a higher megapixel count, as the Isocell Plus technology allows for a 20-megapixel sensor “without any loss in performance.”

The fingerprint sensor might not be on the back anymore.

Samsung might move the fingerprint scanner from the back to the front on the Galaxy S10, according to Korean tech site The Bell.

Specifically, The Bell claims the fingerprint sensor will be embedded under the Galaxy S10’s display, much like we saw on the Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex phones.

The Galaxy S10 will have much better facial recognition tech than previous models.

The Bell also claims that Samsung will drop the iris recognition on the Galaxy S10, and will add in its place a feature that similar to Apple’s Face ID on the iPhone X with a 3D sensing camera. The Bell cites industry moves, as well as a supposed partnership with an Israel-based company called Mantis Vision.

This would be a big improvement for the Galaxy S10. The iris and facial recognition on the Galaxy S8 and S9 work, but they’re not quite as accurate or secure as Apple’s Face ID. Still, the iPhone X’s Face ID has also proved to be problematic, at least in my experience. I’ve never had to use my PIN as much as I did while testing out the iPhone X.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S10 in early 2019.

Samsung released the Galaxy S8 and S9 towards the beginning of the year, either at the MWC event or during its own standalone event. We’d expect the same release time-frame for the Galaxy S10.